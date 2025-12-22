Growth Opportunities in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Set to Grow by ~$13 Billion During 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigerated Warehousing was valued at US$21.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$35.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

What Factors are Driving the Growth in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market?



The growth in the Refrigerated Warehousing market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for perishable goods, particularly in emerging markets, is a significant driver, as more consumers seek fresh and safe food products and medications.

Technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT, automation, and energy-efficient refrigeration systems, are also propelling market growth by improving operational efficiency and sustainability. The expansion of global trade and the growing complexity of supply chains are further boosting demand for refrigerated warehousing, as businesses require reliable cold storage solutions to maintain product quality across long distances.

Additionally, regulatory requirements for the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive products are contributing to market growth, as companies must comply with stringent standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of their products. These factors, combined with the continuous development of new warehousing technologies and practices, are driving the sustained growth of the Refrigerated Warehousing market.



The report analyzes the Refrigerated Warehousing market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Freezing, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporation Cooling); Temperature (Frozen, Chilled); Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Products, Other Applications).

Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Freezing, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporation Cooling); Temperature (Frozen, Chilled); Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Products, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Blast Freezing Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$18 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. The Vapor Freezing Technology segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.1% CAGR to reach $7.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Refrigerated Warehousing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Cold Chain Logistics Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Food and Beverage Storage Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Temperature Monitoring and Control Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on Food Safety and Quality Preservation Drives Adoption of Refrigerated Warehousing

Surge in Demand for Frozen and Perishable Goods Generates New Opportunities

Development of Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Systems Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in E-Commerce and Online Grocery Shopping Spurs Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing

Rising Adoption of Automated and Smart Warehousing Solutions Propels Market Expansion

Surge in Demand for Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Refrigerated Warehousing in Reducing Food Waste Drives Market Adoption

Innovations in Insulation and Cold Storage Technologies Generate New Market Opportunities

