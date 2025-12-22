Q3 2025 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review Report: Dopet, COOEC, and L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Contribute Effectively to Upstream Contract Activity

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q3 2025 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review - Dopet, COOEC, and L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Contribute Effectively to Upstream Contract Activity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global oil and gas contracts reported a quarter-on-quarter decrease in total disclosed value, with $36.48 billion in Q3 2025 as compared to $41.22 billion in Q2 2025. The number of contracts also reported a decrease from 1,651 in Q2 2025 to 1,386 in Q3 2025.



Report Scope

Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena

Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.

Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Key Topics Covered:

Oil and Gas Contracts - Quarterly Overview

Key Highlights

Oil and Gas Contracts by Sector and Region

Oil and Gas Contracts by Scope

Oil and Gas Contracts by Terrain

Top Contractors & Issuers in Q3 2025

Annual Top Contractors & Issuers, Q4 2024 - Q3 2025

Upstream Sector Review

Upstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Upstream by Region, Q4 2024 - Q3 2025

Upstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Midstream Sector Review

Midstream Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Midstream by Region, Q4 2024 - Q3 2025

Midstream Sector Key Awarded Contracts

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review

Downstream/Petrochemical Contracts Overview, by Scope

Top Global Contractors and Issuers for Downstream/Petrochemical by Region,Q4 2024 - Q3 2025

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Key Awarded Contract

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqlv5q

