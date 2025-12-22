DAGCHAIN at the Center as US and EU Rush to Define Legal Rules for Autonomous AI Agents Amid Growing Accountability Concerns

NEW DELHI, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAGCHAIN announces that regulators in the United States and the European Union are rapidly advancing discussions to define legal and technical rules for autonomous AI agents, as policymakers warn that existing digital frameworks are ill-equipped to address accountability, verification and traceability challenges posed by self-directing systems.

Regulatory teams on both sides of the Atlantic are increasingly focused on the fact that autonomous AI agents can initiate tasks, modify information and generate complete digital outputs without human instruction, creating significant gaps in responsibility and auditability. Policy discussions that once centered on ethics and data governance are now shifting toward a more fundamental issue: determining who is accountable for machine-generated outputs and how that accountability can be verified in practice.

“Autonomous agents are now shaping decisions without leaving a clear trail, and that represents a structural weakness in today’s compliance models,” said a senior executive at DAGCHAIN. “Regulators and enterprises are aligned on the need for infrastructure that records identity and authorship at the moment of creation, rather than attempting to reconstruct provenance after the fact.”

According to industry consultations and policy reviews, regulators are concentrating on three core challenges: defining responsibility when autonomous agents misinterpret or misuse information, enabling organizations to verify the source and authorship of digital assets during audits, and reconstructing modification chains when multiple agents interact at high speed. Enterprises, particularly in regulated sectors such as finance, report that the absence of durable origin records is already creating operational and legal risk, as AI-generated documents and data assets cannot always be accepted without verifiable provenance.

As a result, technical working groups advising US and EU authorities are evaluating identity-first infrastructures that embed provenance, authorship and traceability directly into digital outputs. DAGCHAIN has entered these specialist discussions due to its approach of recording identity and authorship at creation through a unified digital identity framework, allowing every machine-generated asset to carry a verifiable and auditable history. This model aligns with emerging regulatory expectations that accountability must be reinforced at the infrastructure level, not left to post-production verification.

Forecasts from international technology institutes suggest that autonomous agents will influence a significant share of enterprise digital output by the end of the decade. Policymakers now appear to be converging on a common expectation that systems must demonstrate where an asset originated, what produced it, how it evolved and whether its identity path remains intact, while continuing to support innovation and operational speed.

About DAGCHAIN

DAGCHAIN is a blockchain infrastructure focused on identity-linked provenance and verifiable authorship for digital assets. Designed to support next-generation autonomous systems, DAGCHAIN enables organizations to embed traceability, accountability and trust directly into the creation of machine-generated content and data. More information is available at www.dagchain.network .

Media Contact:

Vinod Kumar

support@DAGChain.network

