NEXA Cards Continue Presale of Crypto-Enabled Debit Cards Built for Real-World Payments

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital asset ecosystem matures, attention is increasingly shifting from speculative use cases toward infrastructure that enables real-world functionality. NEXA Cards are part of this transition, offering crypto-enabled debit card solutions designed to support everyday spending, international payments, and modern financial workflows.

Currently progressing through Phase 2 of its presale, NEXA has raised $96,000 to date, reflecting early interest from users seeking accessible payment tools that connect digital assets with established global payment networks.

Presale Supports Platform Expansion and User Access

The NEXA presale is structured to support continued platform development, card issuance capabilities, and global user onboarding. Rather than positioning the presale around short-term speculation, the initiative is focused on expanding infrastructure that enables users to access and use funds efficiently across borders.

Participants in the presale receive access to early pricing and platform benefits, including bonus allocations, exclusive airdrops, and early access to card savings as the ecosystem continues to roll out.



Participants in the presale gain access to early-stage platform benefits, including:

Early entry pricing



Bonus token allocations



Eligibility for exclusive airdrops



Early access to card features and services



Rather than positioning the presale as a speculative event, NEXA has structured it to align with long-term platform growth, user onboarding, and infrastructure development as the ecosystem continues to scale.



Presale access is currently live via:

https://www.nexacards.com/

Addressing Real-World Payment Needs

NEXA Cards are reloadable stored-value debit cards that can be funded using cryptocurrency, fiat currency, wires, or transfers. Once loaded, funds are available for immediate use, supporting online purchases, point-of-sale transactions, payroll distribution, and international spending.

Cards operate across Visa and Mastercard networks, enabling use at millions of merchant locations worldwide, subject to standard network rules, card program terms, and local regulations.

This approach is designed to reduce friction for users who want to move between digital assets and real-world payments without relying on traditional banking structures.

Virtual and Physical Card Availability

NEXA offers both virtual and physical cards to accommodate different usage preferences.

Virtual cards are issued digitally, allowing users to access card details quickly and begin transacting online or via contactless payments. Physical cards, available in plastic or metal formats, are designed for everyday spending and international use, providing additional flexibility for users who prefer a traditional card experience.

Both card formats are managed through a centralized dashboard that provides real-time balance visibility, transaction monitoring, and flexible loading options.

Built With Accessibility and Oversight in Mind

NEXA Cards are issued without credit checks, reducing onboarding barriers for users across different regions. At the same time, the platform emphasizes security and compliance awareness through encrypted transactions, continuous monitoring, and robust data protection practices.

By balancing accessibility with operational safeguards, NEXA aims to provide a payment solution that is both practical and reliable for individual users and businesses alike.

Presale Reflects Shift Toward Utility-Driven Adoption

The progress of the NEXA presale highlights a broader trend within the digital asset space: growing interest in platforms that prioritize usability, transparency, and real-world application.

As crypto continues to integrate into global commerce, payment solutions that align with existing financial infrastructure while supporting digital assets are expected to play a key role in adoption.

Looking Ahead

With presale participation continuing and card services already live, NEXA Cards are focused on expanding access to crypto-enabled payments in a way that aligns with how people and businesses transact today.

More information about the NEXA presale and platform developments is available at:

https://www.nexacards.com/

