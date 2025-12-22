Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030: 824 Upcoming Projects with 505 New Builds and 319 Expansion Developments

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects, Global Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, oil and gas production projects are positioned for substantial growth in the 2025 to 2030 outlook period due to rising energy demand (especially in developing countries), ongoing coal-to-gas switching, energy security concerns, and improved technologies. Of the 824 oil and gas production projects anticipated to commence operations within this timeframe, 505 are new build projects, while 319 represent expansions of existing projects.
Report Scope
- Global oil and gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, terrain, region, and key countries for the period 2025 to 2030
- Global oil production projects count by resource type, development stage, terrain, region, and key countries for the period 2025 to 2030
- Global natural gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, terrain, region, and key countries for the period 2025 to 2030
- Key details of major oil and gas production projects that are expected to start operations during the period 2025 to 2030
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Project Type and Resource Type
- Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Resource Type, Major Regions, and Key Countries
- Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Terrain, Major Regions, and Key Countries
02. Oil Production Projects Outlook
- Oil Production Projects Outlook by Project Type and Resource Type
- Oil Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Resource Type, Major Regions, and Key Countries
- Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Terrain, Major Regions, and Key Countries
- Major Oil Production Projects
03. Gas Production Projects Outlook
- Gas Production Projects Outlook by Project Type and Resource Type
- Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Resource Type, Major Regions, and Key Countries
- Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Terrain, Major Regions, and Key Countries
- Major Gas Production Projects
04. Appendix
