Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030: 824 Upcoming Projects with 505 New Builds and 319 Expansion Developments

Globally, oil and gas production projects are positioned for substantial growth in the 2025 to 2030 outlook period due to rising energy demand (especially in developing countries), ongoing coal-to-gas switching, energy security concerns, and improved technologies. Of the 824 oil and gas production projects anticipated to commence operations within this timeframe, 505 are new build projects, while 319 represent expansions of existing projects.



Report Scope

Global oil and gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, terrain, region, and key countries for the period 2025 to 2030

Global oil production projects count by resource type, development stage, terrain, region, and key countries for the period 2025 to 2030

Global natural gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, terrain, region, and key countries for the period 2025 to 2030

Key details of major oil and gas production projects that are expected to start operations during the period 2025 to 2030

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook

Key Highlights

Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Project Type and Resource Type

Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Resource Type, Major Regions, and Key Countries

Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Terrain, Major Regions, and Key Countries

02. Oil Production Projects Outlook

Oil Production Projects Outlook by Project Type and Resource Type

Oil Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Resource Type, Major Regions, and Key Countries

Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Terrain, Major Regions, and Key Countries

Major Oil Production Projects

03. Gas Production Projects Outlook

Gas Production Projects Outlook by Project Type and Resource Type

Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Resource Type, Major Regions, and Key Countries

Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Terrain, Major Regions, and Key Countries

Major Gas Production Projects

04. Appendix

