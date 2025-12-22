BrainsWay Reports Expansion of Adolescent Depression Coverage Applicable to Deep TMS™

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive brain stimulation technologies, today announced that Optum Behavioral Health, a leading health services company with over 48 million covered lives through its network of professionals and a part of UnitedHealth Group, has expanded its medical policy applicable to Deep TMS™ therapy to include coverage for adolescents aged 15 and older with a confirmed diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD).

“Optum’s policy expansion marks an important step forward in expanding access to a more effective, clinically proven, and non-drug treatment option for young people affected by MDD,” said Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “Deep TMS has already changed the trajectory of care for adults facing depression, and extending access to younger patients reflects a shared commitment to early intervention, innovation, and meaningful clinical impact.”

“Optum’s decision to expand its coverage brings it in line with several other leading insurers that already cover Deep TMS for adolescents with MDD, including Evernorth Health Services, CVS/Aetna, Medi-Cal, PacificSource Health Plans, TRICARE, and several Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies, including Health Care Service Corporation, Highmark, Regence, Florida Blue, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, among others. These payers, in the aggregate, cover approximately 180 million lives. We believe this decision reflects a growing recognition of Deep TMS as an essential component of modern mental health care,” concluded Mr. Levy.

An estimated 5 million adolescents aged 15–21 in the United States experience major depression, representing a significant and growing public health challenge. For these young individuals, depression can disrupt critical developmental milestones, affecting academic achievement, family relationships, social functioning and emotional growth during formative years. Treatment options for MDD remain limited, particularly for adolescents who cannot tolerate or do not respond to medication. Those who fail to achieve relief with first-generation treatments face prolonged suffering, higher healthcare costs, and a higher risk of comorbid conditions, such as substance abuse and suicide. Together, these challenges highlight what has historically been a critical gap in access to effective, well-tolerated treatment options for this vulnerable population.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS is FDA cleared as an adjunct therapy for adolescent patients with depression based on clinical evidence demonstrating meaningful response and remission rates, providing renewed hope at a pivotal stage of life. BrainsWay continues to lead the field with its proprietary H-coil technology, robust clinical research, and ongoing collaboration with providers and policymakers to expand access to advanced neurostimulation therapies.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

