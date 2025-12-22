U.S. Copper Mining Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand by a CAGR of 7.2% to 2035 with CK Gold Project, Antler Mine, Tamarack, and MacArthur Leading

The US copper market is poised for growth, driven by new projects like CK Gold and Antler Mine, enhancing supply resilience and meeting rising demand. This expansion offers opportunities for stakeholders to engage with a strengthening industry marked by increased production and strategic developments.

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Copper Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking ahead, the US copper output is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2035, reaching approximately 2,158kt by 2035. This long-term growth will be underpinned by the commissioning of several projects, including the CK Gold Project, Antler Mine, Tamarack, and MacArthur, among others, which will collectively contribute to strengthening the country's supply resilience and meeting rising domestic and global copper demand.

