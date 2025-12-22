U.S. Copper Mining Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand by a CAGR of 7.2% to 2035 with CK Gold Project, Antler Mine, Tamarack, and MacArthur Leading

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Copper Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Looking ahead, the US copper output is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2035, reaching approximately 2,158kt by 2035. This long-term growth will be underpinned by the commissioning of several projects, including the CK Gold Project, Antler Mine, Tamarack, and MacArthur, among others, which will collectively contribute to strengthening the country's supply resilience and meeting rising domestic and global copper demand.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the US copper mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the US copper mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the US copper mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on US copper production

To identify key players in the US copper mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects in US

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Copper production

Copper prices

Active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Competitive landscape

Demand and trade

Mining taxes and royalties

Companies Featured

Freeport-McMoRan

Grupo Mexico

Rio Tinto

Sumitomo Metal Mining

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ysxbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.