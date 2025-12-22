Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Analysis Report 2025-2032 - Increasing Partnerships Between Genetic Testing Companies and Pharmaceutical Firms for Drug Discovery Pipelines

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market grew from USD 2.36 billion in 2024 to USD 2.79 billion in 2025. It is forecasted to expand at a strong CAGR of 17.70%, reaching USD 8.73 billion by 2032. Continuous advances in sequencing technologies, heightened consumer interest in personalized healthcare, and expanded digital integration are propelling market expansion. The sector's evolution unlocks new value for precision health solutions and tailors offerings to rising demand for actionable wellness insights.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides an in-depth examination and forward outlook for the direct-to-consumer genetic testing space, capturing the spectrum of technologies, applications, and regional drivers. Market segmentation includes:

Ancestry Testing : Autosomal, mitochondrial, and Y-chromosome analysis for heritage understanding.

: Autosomal, mitochondrial, and Y-chromosome analysis for heritage understanding. Health Risk Testing : Monogenic and polygenic disease risk assessment, including carrier screening, single gene, and combined factor profiling for cardiovascular and oncology outcomes.

: Monogenic and polygenic disease risk assessment, including carrier screening, single gene, and combined factor profiling for cardiovascular and oncology outcomes. Trait Testing : Behavioral, physical, and wellness traits such as sleep patterns, stress response, eye color, hair color, caffeine metabolism, and vitamin absorption.

: Behavioral, physical, and wellness traits such as sleep patterns, stress response, eye color, hair color, caffeine metabolism, and vitamin absorption. Nutritional and Fitness Testing : Includes fitness optimization through endurance and muscle performance assessment, as well as mineral and vitamin deficiency screening.

: Includes fitness optimization through endurance and muscle performance assessment, as well as mineral and vitamin deficiency screening. Pharmacogenomic Testing : Drug response profiling for cardiovascular, oncology, and psychiatric drugs-spanning antidepressant and antipsychotic therapies.

: Drug response profiling for cardiovascular, oncology, and psychiatric drugs-spanning antidepressant and antipsychotic therapies. Paternity Testing : Postnatal and prenatal evaluation for key life decisions.

: Postnatal and prenatal evaluation for key life decisions. Geographically , the research covers the Americas (including the United States, Canada, Brazil, and others), Europe, Middle East & Africa (notably the United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, and additional markets).

, the research covers the Americas (including the United States, Canada, Brazil, and others), Europe, Middle East & Africa (notably the United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, and additional markets). Technological focus areas include next-generation sequencing, AI-driven data analytics, secure cloud infrastructure, encryption, and blockchain-enabled data governance.

Key Takeaways

Technological integration is pushing the limits of genomic interpretation, enabling providers to offer richer consumer insights across various wellness and health domains.

Strategic partnerships between testing firms, digital health platforms, and pharmaceutical companies are critical for delivering seamless user experiences and validating scientific rigor.

Regional customization, supported by local regulatory engagement and targeted product offerings, is essential to unlock growth in diverse and emerging markets.

With consumers actively seeking robust privacy and transparent reporting, data protection measures and compliance frameworks have become non-negotiable for industry credibility.

Stakeholders that invest in consumer education and digital enablement position themselves to enhance adoption, loyalty, and market share in a competitive landscape.

Why This Report Matters

Enables executive teams to calibrate strategic priorities through real-world examples of leadership, innovation, and resilience in the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

Supports product, partnership, and channel decisions by offering clear segmentation and actionable insight on regional and regulatory drivers.

Provides a validated foundation for investment, portfolio expansion, and operational realignment in response to shifting technological and political dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Integration of polygenic risk scores into consumer genetic testing services to enhance predictive accuracy

Shift toward privacy preserving data analysis methods in direct to consumer genetic testing platforms

Growth of targeted wellness recommendations driven by nutrigenomics and lifestyle genomics insights

Increasing partnerships between genetic testing companies and pharmaceutical firms for drug discovery pipelines

Expansion of ancestry tracing capabilities to include deep population genetics and haplogroup subclade analysis

Growing regulatory scrutiny and compliance requirements shaping direct to consumer genetic testing service offerings

The companies profiled in this Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market report include:

23andMe Holding Co.

Ancestry.com LLC

Color Health, Inc.

EasyDNA Ltd.

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

International Biosciences Ltd.

Living DNA Ltd.

MyHeritage Ltd.

Nebula Genomics, Inc.

Veritas Genetics, Inc.

