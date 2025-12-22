How Tech is Personalizing the Future of Food and Building Consumer Trust Analysis Report 2025

Explore market opportunities through safety and sustainability-driven smart food features. Build consumer trust by simplifying complex systems and blending traditional cues to adapt to consumer needs without adding friction. Leverage insights to innovate and guide strategic decisions in fast-moving consumer goods.

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: How Tech is Personalizing the Future of Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how to build consumer trust in the future of smart food.

This report explores how food and drink brands can build that trust, simplify complex systems, and create real value through smart, adaptive solutions that meet people where they are without adding friction to their lives.

Report Scope

  • There is a solid baseline of trust for digital diagnostics.
  • The most appealing smart features are safety- and sustainability-driven.
  • Amidst rising skepticism, trust in traditional cues still matters.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
  • Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • The rise of personalization in everyday eating
  • What "smart" really means to consumers
  • Trust gaps in the smart living experience
  • Tech-driven guidance in food choices
  • Takeaways
  • Appendix

Companies Featured

  • Calbee
  • Samsung
  • Care/of
  • Gatorade
  • Mimica
  • Neutrogena
  • Fresh Inset
  • Janssen
  • Kirin
  • Emteq
  • Twilio
  • Zoe
  • Just Salad
  • Albertsons
  • January AI
  • Instacart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5hp45

