Polystyrene Industry Capacity and Capex Outlook Report 2025-2030: Market Opportunities in Packaging, Construction Insulation, and Consumer Goods

The global polystyrene production capacity is poised to grow by 5% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. Polystyrene is a low-cost, lightweight synthetic plastic valued for its good insulating properties and used widely in packaging, construction insulation, and food-service items. It also appears in consumer goods such as disposable cutlery, household appliances, and certain medical devices.



Report Scope

Global polystyrene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global polystyrene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries

Key details of the polystyrene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Polystyrene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Polystyrene Capacity Additions and Capex by Region

New Plant Announcement

Global Planned and Announced Polystyrene Plants

2. Global Polystyrene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Polystyrene Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

3. Global Polystyrene Capacity Outlook by Company

Global Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Polystyrene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

4. Polystyrene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Polystyrene Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polystyrene Projects in Asia

5. Polystyrene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Polystyrene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Polystyrene Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030

Polystyrene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

Polystyrene Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Polystyrene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030

Polystyrene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

6. Appendix

