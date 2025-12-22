Polystyrene Industry Capacity and Capex Outlook Report 2025-2030: Market Opportunities in Packaging, Construction Insulation, and Consumer Goods

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polystyrene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polystyrene production capacity is poised to grow by 5% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. Polystyrene is a low-cost, lightweight synthetic plastic valued for its good insulating properties and used widely in packaging, construction insulation, and food-service items. It also appears in consumer goods such as disposable cutlery, household appliances, and certain medical devices.
Report Scope
- Global polystyrene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global polystyrene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the polystyrene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Polystyrene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Polystyrene Capacity Additions and Capex by Region
- New Plant Announcement
- Global Planned and Announced Polystyrene Plants
2. Global Polystyrene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Polystyrene Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
3. Global Polystyrene Capacity Outlook by Company
- Global Polystyrene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Polystyrene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies
4. Polystyrene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Polystyrene Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Polystyrene Projects in Asia
5. Polystyrene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Polystyrene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Polystyrene Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- Polystyrene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
- Polystyrene Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Polystyrene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
- Polystyrene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
6. Appendix
