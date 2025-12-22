Global Stadium and Arena Construction Project Insights Report 2025: Assess All Major Projects by Value, Start Date, Scope and Stage of Development

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Stadium and Arena Construction Projects - Special Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of stadium and arena construction projects globally.



The analyst is currently tracking global Stadium and Arena construction projects with a total value of $192 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage). The Americas region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at $72 billion, ahead of the Asia-Pacific ($50.5 billion). Europe accounts for $45 billion of projects and Middle East and Africa (MEA) accounts for $24.3 billion.

Projects in execution amount to $63.5 billion, while projects currently in the planning stage amount to $76.2 billion; early-stage projects - those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study) - total $6.9 billion, while projects in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) account for $45.3 billion. Assuming all projects proceed as planned and that spending is evenly distributed over the construction phase of all projects, annual spending on the global Stadium and Arena construction projects pipeline could rise from $23 billion in 2025 to $37.6 billion in 2026 and $38.5 billion in 2027.



