Indocia Aligns $INDO Presale Timeline With Phased Platform and DAO Rollout Ahead of January 14, 2026 Public Presale

With more than 560 million crypto users globally and the digital asset market projected to grow from $4 trillion in 2025 to over $11 trillion by 2030, Indocia is positioning itself at the intersection of non-custodial ownership, real utility, and decentralized governance.



The phased timeline is designed to ensure that core infrastructure, governance mechanisms, and backend systems are live before public participation, reinforcing Indocia’s commitment to transparency, readiness, and community-first execution.

Presale & Platform Timeline (January 2026)

02 January 2026 | 04:00 GMT

Project Announcement & Soft Launch

Indocia will conduct its initial project announcement and soft launch, providing early access to registered investors and whitelist participants. This phase introduces the platform vision, token utility, and presale structure.

05 January 2026 | 01:00 GMT

Financial Platform Activation

The Indocia financial platform will go live, marking the first functional activation of the ecosystem. This milestone demonstrates platform readiness ahead of INDO token presale participation.

08 January 2026 | 04:00 GMT

Token Mechanics & Backend Go-Live

Indocia will activate its token mechanics and backend infrastructure, including presale logic, allocation tracking, and on-chain readiness. This step ensures operational stability before governance and public sale phases.

11 January 2026 | 02:00 GMT

DAO & Governance Framework Launch

Indocia will launch its DAO and governance framework prior to the public presale, enabling early participants to engage in proposal discussions and voting mechanisms. This early DAO activation differentiates Indocia from projects that introduce governance post-listing.

14 January 2026 | 01:00 GMT

First Public Presale Launch

Indocia will open its first public $INDO presale round, allowing broader community participation following the activation of platform infrastructure, token mechanics, and DAO governance.

Presale Structure and Utility

The $INDO token serves as the core utility asset within the Indocia ecosystem, enabling:

Participation in staking and passive reward mechanisms

Governance rights through the DAO

Access to platform services including swaps, escrow, and payments

The presale follows a multi-stage pricing model, rewarding early participation while maintaining disciplined token distribution. All tokens are distributed through presale or added to liquidity, with no team or advisor allocations.

Security and Compliance

The $INDO smart contract has undergone an independent third-party audit by Coinsult, confirming ERC-20 compliance and identifying no critical vulnerabilities. This audit reinforces Indocia’s commitment to security, transparency, and best practices.

Looking Ahead

By synchronizing product readiness, governance activation, and presale access within a defined January 2026 timeline, Indocia aims to set a higher standard for responsible token launches. Additional updates related to exchange listings, ecosystem expansion, and post-presale milestones will be announced following the public presale opening.



About Indocia:

Indocia is dedicated to redefining the crypto transaction space, making it safer and more accessible for everyone. With a commitment to security, transparency, and user empowerment, Indocia stands at the forefront of decentralized finance, driving innovation and inclusivity in the digital economy.



