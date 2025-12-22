Ireland Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand by 6.5% This Year, Supported by an Increase in Building Permits, Positive Business Confidence, and Government Investments - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst estimates the construction industry in Ireland to grow in real terms by 6.5% in 2025, supported by an increase in building permits issued reflecting positive business confidence, alongside government investments in transport and energy projects.

The Irish construction industry reflects strong momentum, with the construction value-add growing sharply by 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2025, preceded by YoY growth rates of 16.3% in Q1 2025 and 1% in Q4 2024, according to the Eurostat. The upcoming quarters are expected to reflect positive momentum supported by strong construction confidence coupled with rising permits. According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the total number of planning permissions granted for construction grew by 3.8% YoY in the first six months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 1.1% in 2024.



The analyst expects the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 3.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by an increase in the budgetary allocation, coupled with public and private sector investments in transport, electricity, and residential infrastructure sectors. In October 2025, the government announced its budget for 2026, with a total expenditure of EUR117.8 billion ($128.4 billion); marking a 11.8% increase from Budget 2025; it aims at supporting businesses in parallel to the development of the infrastructure and housing sector.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Ireland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



