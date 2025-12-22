Angola Construction Industry Outlook Report 2025: Market to Accelerate Driven by 73% Renewable Energy Target, Nationwide Electrification Push, and Quilemba Solar Development

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angola Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Angola to expand by 3.5% in real terms in 2025, before recording an average annual growth of 5.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the electricity, and the oil and gas sectors.

The National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) reported in early October 2025 that the government aims to increase the number of awarded oil and gas concessions by the end of 2025, to 60, with more than 50 blocks already been awarded since 2019. The ANPG had held tenders across onshore and offshore basins, including Namibe, Benguela and Kwanza, under a 2019-2025 strategy combining tax reforms, regulatory easing and flexible production-sharing agreement.

Azule Energy, which is a joint venture between the Italian oil and gas explorer Eni, and the British oil and gas company BP announced a plan in September 2025 to invest AOA5.2 trillion ($5 billion) in Angola over the next four to five years. This investment will be made on new and ongoing projects and includes the drilling of 18 wells.



The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's aim to generate 73% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2027 - up from 66% in 2024. The government also aims to prioritise electrification, to ensure that 50% of the population, or over 16 million Angolans, have access to electricity by 2027. This target includes adding approximately 250,000 new connections annually.

Additionally, the government plans to enhance infrastructure maintenance, develop technical skills, and improve revenue collection systems to sustain the energy sector's growth. Quilemba Solar, which is a joint venture between the French energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies, the Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol, and the French energy company Maurel & Prom reported in May 2025 that it is building Angola's largest private solar power plant.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j47ml4

