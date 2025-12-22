Wingspire Capital Upsizes Revolver to $300 Million for APR Energy to Support its Growth

ATLANTA , Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingspire Capital is pleased to announce that it has upsized a revolving line of credit to $300 million for New APR Energy, LLC (d/b/a APR Energy) in support of growth for the global leader in fast-track power generation solutions.

APR Energy owns and operates one of the world’s largest mobile gas turbine fleets, representing 1 GW of generation capacity. The company delivers bridging and permanent power generation to mission-critical customers, including data center operators and utilities. APR will use proceeds of the revolver for capital expenditures, maintenance, equipment refurbishment, daily operations, and additional liquidity for growth. The transaction doubles the size of a revolving facility Wingspire Capital provided to APR Energy earlier this year.

“This upsized revolver is a wonderful example of the close relationship Wingspire Capital maintains with borrowers in its portfolio. We learn their business and understand their capital needs so that we can provide the right solutions at the right time to support their business strategy,” said John Olsen, Managing Director at Wingspire Capital who serves as portfolio manager on the transaction.

APR Energy provides power generation for data center customers and utilities using its owned fleet of mobile gas turbines and full balance of plant equipment. As demand for new data center capacity increases and grid timelines lengthen, APR Energy helps customers bring power online quickly by deploying large projects in weeks, not years, while also delivering longer-term behind-the-meter and utility-scale generation to support ongoing demand.

“Demand for fast, reliable power continues to accelerate, particularly from data center customers,” said Charles Ferry, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of APR Energy. “This expanded revolver from Wingspire Capital supports our ability to expand our fleet, scale quickly, and deliver power on the timelines our data center and infrastructure customers require.”

Wingspire Capital is the Administrative Agent on the facility, with Great Rock Capital and Siena Lending Group joining as Co-Documentation Agents on the upsize.

“Wingspire Capital enjoyed partnering with APR Energy’s leadership team, Great Rock Capital, and Siena Lending Group to provide a significantly larger flexible capital solution that can power new growth for both APR Energy and its customers across the world,” said Matt Governali, Managing Director at Wingspire Capital.

Earlier this year, Wingspire Capital provided a $150 million revolving credit facility to APR Energy. APR Energy is a portfolio company of Fortress Investment Group.

ABOUT WINGSPIRE CAPITAL

Wingspire Capital offers one-stop solutions for middle market companies, including revolving lines of credit, asset-backed term loans, first-out revolvers & term loans, equipment loans and leases, sale lease-backs, and lender finance. Industries financed include business services, consumer products, e-commerce & retail, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, transportation & logistics, automotive, technology applications and financial services. Wingspire Capital operates in two business units: Wingspire Corporate Finance and Wingspire Equipment Finance.

Wingspire Capital is a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC). OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE: OWL). Blue Owl Capital, Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with $295.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For further information about Wingspire Capital, visit www.wingspirecapital.com .

ABOUT APR ENERGY

APR Energy, based in Jacksonville, Florida, provides rapidly deployable mobile power to data center operators and utilities. The company owns and operates one of the world’s largest mobile gas turbine fleets, with 1 GW of power generation capacity, and supplies full balance of plant equipment, delivering complete power generation for mission-critical data center operators and other critical infrastructure customers.

For more than 20 years, APR Energy has partnered with customers worldwide to deliver fast, reliable power at scale. APR Energy can deploy large-scale power in as little as 30 to 90 days, significantly faster than the two to five years typically required to construct permanent infrastructure. For further information about APR Energy, visit www.aprenergy.com.

