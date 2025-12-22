Tree Island Announces Appointment of Guy Elliott to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tree Island Steel") (TSX: TSL) today announced the addition of Guy Elliott as an independent director joining the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Elliott will also serve as a member of the Company’s audit committee.

Mr. Elliott was an audit partner in the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) group of the Vancouver office of KPMG for over 25 years until his retirement in June 2022. He was responsible for financial statement and internal control audits for numerous companies in the mining industry, including companies listed in Canada, the United States and internationally. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, internal controls, financing and related securities filings and compliance in Canada and the United States. Mr. Elliott is a CPA.CA, is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director (ICD.D) designation and has a BA from Simon Fraser University.

"On behalf of the other members of the Board and management, I would like to welcome Guy to the Board. We are thrilled to have him join the Board and audit committee and will benefit from his extensive experience and expertise," said Amar S. Doman, Executive Chairman of the Board.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, ToughStrand® and ToughPanel® brand names.

