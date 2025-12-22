Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2025 Getty Gives Activity

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today the results of its 2025 Getty Gives campaign.

Getty Gives provides our team with a formal program to support causes that are meaningful to us and the communities in which we live and work. Getty Gives includes corporate donations to charitable organizations selected by our employees, company matching for employee charitable donations, and additional paid time off for employee volunteer opportunities.

In 2025, our team participated in our annual company-wide event with Rethink Food where we worked alongside the Rethink Food team to transform surplus food into meals for distribution to underserved communities. Rethink Food is a local New York nonprofit organization that works to bridge the gap between excess food and food-insecure communities by partnering with local restaurants to deliver more than 40,000 nutritious, culturally celebrated meals per week at no cost to communities. For more information, visit https://www.rethinkfood.org/.

In addition, Getty made corporate donations of $10,000 to each of the following organizations:

Paws of War. Paws of War rescues dogs and cats from dire situations, trains them as companions or service animals, and pairs them with U.S. military veterans and first responders coping with PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other emotional or physical challenges. After adoption, Paws of War offers ongoing support, including access to veterinary clinics, housing assistance, training, food and supplies, all at no cost. For more information, visit https://www.pawsofwar.org/.

City Year New York. City Year New York believes that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed and works to place over 200 AmeriCorps members in public schools across New York City, where they serve as student success coaches. These dedicated individuals partner with teachers in under-resourced schools to provide personalized academic support, social-emotional guidance, and after-school programming that keeps students engaged and safe. Schools that partner with City Year consistently see measurable improvements in attendance, math and reading proficiency. For more information, visit https://www.cityyear.org/new-york/.

Getty also matched nearly $6,500 in contributions made by our team members to more than 20 different charitable organizations serving a wide range of causes.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,160 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.