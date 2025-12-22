Correction Notice: Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2026

This correction refers to the announcement Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2026 published on 22 December 2025. The previous version was available only in Estonian. The corrected version is now also provided in English.

Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank’s Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.

In 2026, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:

19.02.2026 Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results 25.02.2026 January results 27.02.2026 Audited results for 2025 12.03.2026 February results 23.04.2026 Q1 interim results 14.05.2026 April results 11.06.2026 May results 23.07.2026 Q2 interim results 13.08.2026 July results 10.09.2026 August results 22.10.2026 Q3 interim results 12.11.2026 October results 10.12.2026 November results





Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.2 billion euros, with equity of 298 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 176,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

For additional information:

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

Website: www.bigbank.ee