Correction Notice: Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2026

 | Source: BIGBANK AS BIGBANK AS

This correction refers to the announcement Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2026 published on 22 December 2025. The previous version was available only in Estonian. The corrected version is now also provided in English.

Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank’s Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.

In 2026, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:

19.02.2026Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results
25.02.2026January results
27.02.2026Audited results for 2025
12.03.2026February results
23.04.2026Q1 interim results
14.05.2026April results
11.06.2026May results
23.07.2026Q2 interim results
13.08.2026July results
10.09.2026August results
22.10.2026Q3 interim results
12.11.2026October results
10.12.2026November results


Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.2 billion euros, with equity of 298 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 176,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

For additional information:
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5393 0833
E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
Website: www.bigbank.ee


Recommended Reading

  • December 22, 2025 01:00 ET | Source: BIGBANK AS
    Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2026

    Bigbank AS kinnitas panga 2026. majandusaasta finantskalendri. 2026. aastal plaanib Bigbank avalikustada informatsiooni järgnevatel aegadel: 19.02.20262025. aasta IV kvartali ja 2025. aasta...

    Read More
    Bigbank AS Financial Calendar for 2026
  • December 11, 2025 01:00 ET | Source: BIGBANK AS
    Bigbank AS Results for November 2025

    November was characterised by growth in strategic loan products and term deposits, a decrease in the share of non-performing loans, and satisfactory profitability. The loan portfolio grew by 25...

    Read More
    Bigbank AS Results for November 2025