ACRG forms American Clean Energy (ACE LLC.) to power data centers and critical mineral processing operations

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Clean Resources Group Inc. (OTC: ACRG), a critical minerals processing company focused on domestic supply chain development, today announced the formation of American Clean Energy LLC (ACE), a joint venture to build power infrastructure for data centers and critical mineral processing facilities across the United States.

ACE will focus on three primary areas of development: geothermal, solar and natural gas. It plans to partner with established geothermal developers on projects across ACRG’s Nevada holdings and advance utility-scale solar generation on a 14,000-acre Bureau of Land Management Solar Energy Zone pending federal approval. The company will also pursue liquefied natural gas solutions for off-grid and remote applications. Target markets include data centers and AI computing facilities seeking reliable power sources, as well as ACRG’s own critical mineral processing operations, creating a vertically integrated energy platform.

“Energy is the backbone of both AI infrastructure and critical mineral processing,” said Tawana Bain, CEO and chairwoman of American Clean Resources Group Inc. “With ACE, we’re creating a dedicated platform to deliver reliable, cost-effective power solutions that will serve data centers hungry for clean energy while also supporting our own processing operations. Paul Calatayud and John Livingston bring exceptional experience in scaling energy infrastructure for high-demand applications, making them ideal partners for this venture.”

The venture is a partnership between ACRG Energy Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Clean Resources Group that holds a 70 percent stake, and Phoenix NewEra Co. LLC, led by energy infrastructure veterans Calatayud and Livingston. Initial projects include development on ACRG’s 1,183-acre Millers, Nevada, property and a 14,000-acre Bureau of Land Management Solar Energy Zone pending federal approval.

“The convergence of AI computing demand and critical mineral processing creates a unique opportunity,” said Calatayud, CEO of ACE. “ACRG’s Nevada land position, combined with our team’s experience developing and financing large-scale power projects, positions ACE to become a significant player in the energy infrastructure space. We’re excited to advance geothermal, solar and natural gas opportunities that can serve both data center operators and ACRG’s processing facilities.”

ACE will be led by Calatayud as CEO and Livingston as president. Calatayud previously oversaw development of Amp Z, a 1,000-acre, 100-megawatt AI data center project that secured $300 million in capital expenditures and $1.2 billion in debt financing. He brings deep expertise in AI infrastructure, capital strategy and large-scale energy project development. Livingston, who has more than 40 years of experience in critical facility design and commercial real estate development, has delivered large-scale facilities for global enterprises and maintains extensive relationships across the energy and data center industries.

ACE will operate as a Nevada limited liability company. ACRG, through its subsidiary ACRG Energy Holdings Inc., will hold a 70 percent interest in ACE, while Phoenix NewEra Co. LLC will hold the remaining 30 percent. The joint venture follows ACRG’s partnership model established with its recent Nexus 7 Elements rare-earth processing initiative.

Transaction Structure

About American Clean Resources Group

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTC: ACRG) is a critical minerals processing company developing domestic supply chain solutions for rare earth elements and other strategic materials. Through its "Critical Mineral Processing Hub" model, ACRG extracts valuable minerals from tailings at abandoned mine sites, combining environmental remediation with resource recovery. The Company's operations span Nevada, with expansion planned across the Western United States. ACRG is pursuing NYSE uplisting as part of its growth strategy.

About Phoenix NewEra Co, LLC

Phoenix NewEra Co, LLC is an energy infrastructure development company led by Paul Calatayud and John Livingston. The team has over 50 years of combined experience in data center development, power infrastructure, and commercial real estate, with a track record of delivering billions of dollars in projects across the United States and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the ACE joint venture, the development of energy projects, the potential for partnerships with geothermal and solar developers, and the Company's growth strategy. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include regulatory approvals, market conditions, the ability to secure financing, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For questions, please contact mceraso@acrgincorp.com



