Thailand Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 5.9% this Year - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Thailand to grow by 5.9% in real terms in 2025, supported by public and private sector investment in renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

According to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the construction industry's value-add grew by 8% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2025, preceded by Y-o-Y growth rates of 16.2% in Q1 2025 and 18.3% in Q4 2024. In August 2025, Thailand's Finance Ministry secured a THB13.8 billion ($386.6 million) loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to fund the construction of a second runway at U-Tapao Airport, a key part of the Eastern Aviation City project within the Eastern Economic Corridor. The new runway is expected to be completed by 2028.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.1% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in tourism, coupled with public private investments in transportation. In September 2025, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced that the agency plans to send the THB55 billion ($1.5 billion) Samui Expressway project to the cabinet for endorsement in late 2026. The 37.4km toll road project includes the construction of the country's longest sea-crossing bridge to connect Don Sak on the mainland to Koh Samui to boost transport and tourism. Construction is planned to begin in 2029 and scheduled to be completed by 2034.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Thailand, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpk0hb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.