Cohen & Company Announces Special Cash Dividend of $2.00 Per Share

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share, payable on January 22, 2026, to stockholders of record as of January 7, 2026.

Lester Brafman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to recognize our recent strong operating performance through the announcement of a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share. This special dividend underscores our confidence in the future and our commitment to returning value to our stockholders.”

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, Cohen & Company Securities, LLC (“Cohen Securities”) in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of Cohen Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”) is the Company’s full-service boutique investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and SPAC advisory services. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that the Company has received as consideration for advisory, underwriting, and new issue placement services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, equity interests of SPACs and their sponsor entities, and commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

