Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2026

 | Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300


22 December 2025



Company announcement number 102/2025

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2026

With effect from 1 January 2026, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.
        

Please find the data in the attached file.

The Executive Management


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Nicolas Norby,

Phone +45 45 13 20 45.

Attachment


Attachments

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 102-2025_uk

Recommended Reading