Kazakhstan Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.1% During 2026-2029, Driven by Energy, Oil & Gas, Transport Infrastructure Investment, and Capacity Expansion

Kazakhstan construction industry to register an estimated real terms growth of 12.5% in 2025, supported by an increase in fixed capital investment and foreign direct investment (FDI), and higher residential loans and activities, coupled with the government's efforts to boost export demand through trade partnerships with various countries.

The Kazakhstan construction industry registered a growth of 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first two quarters of 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh Economic Research Institute, the gross FDI inflow in the country grew by 6.2% YoY in the first half of 2025, reaching KZT3.2 trillion ($6.6 billion). According to the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, investment in fixed capital grew by 17.5% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 7.4% in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period from 2026 to 2029, the construction industry is anticipated to expand at an average annual growth rate of 3.1%, supported by investments in energy, oil and gas, as well as transport infrastructure, alongside the government's focus on enhancing industrial capabilities to boost external demand. As of October 2025, notable developments include ongoing construction of a potash mining and processing facility in the western region of the country. This facility, which has a budget of KZT1.2 trillion ($2.4 billion) and an annual production capacity of 6 million tons, is projected to be completed by 2035.

Additionally, in September 2025, the construction of a KZT3.7 trillion ($7.7 billion) polyethylene plant had commenced, which is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons by 2029. This project will also encompass the establishment of a gas separation complex and main pipelines. Furthermore, in August 2025, Qarmet, a local steel manufacturer, announced plans to construct a KZT338.4 billion ($700 million) casting and rolling complex in Temirtau, aimed at producing four million tons of flat products by 2027.

