FLINT Secures $451 million in New Contract Awards and Renewals

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. ("FLINT" or the "Company") (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that since the release of its third quarter results and the press release of October 28, 2025 announcing new contract awards and renewals that were estimated to generate approximately $320 million in backlog, FLINT is pleased to announce it has further secured new contract awards and renewals that are estimated to generate approximately $451 million of work across FLINT’s service offerings. Approximately 30% of the work is expected to be executed in 2026 with the balance scheduled for 2027-2031.

“FLINT continues to strengthen its long-term outlook. In addition to the contract awards announced earlier this year, we secured a further $451 million in backlog work spanning through 2031, reflecting new awards and multi-year renewals across our core service lines. The increase in backlog reinforces the confidence our customers place in our capabilities,” said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer.

“We remain committed to disciplined execution, safety and operational excellence, as we continue to collaborate closely with our customers, local and Indigenous communities, and stakeholders to deliver these contracts and execute on our long-term strategies,” Mr. Card added.

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide construction, maintenance, turnaround, wear technology and environmental services that help our clients bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

Barry Card

Chief Executive Officer

FLINT Corp.



(587) 318-0997

investorrelations@flintcorp.com



Jennifer Stubbs

Chief Financial Officer

FLINT Corp.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to: new contract awards and renewals that are estimated to generate approximately $451 million of work; the value of awards and timing and completion thereof; the anticipated benefits of the awards to our customers and all other stakeholders of the Company; and FLINT remaining committed to disciplined execution, safety and operational excellence, as we continue to collaborate closely with our customers, local and Indigenous communities, and stakeholders to deliver these contracts and execute on our long-term strategies.

Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things: that FLINT remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and expanding our impact across the energy and industrial sectors, favourable circumstances continue to exist in respect of current operations and current and future growth projects; that the Company's future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; that all required regulatory approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; and that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to: the ability of the parties to comply with debt covenants; access to credit facilities and other sources of capital for working capital requirements and capital expenditure needs; availability of labour; dependence on key personnel; economic conditions; commodity prices; interest rates; regulatory change; weather; and risks related to the integration of acquired businesses. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Risks and uncertainties about FLINT's business are more fully discussed in FLINT's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the operating and financial results, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In formulating the forward-looking information, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting FLINT will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including, without limitation, with respect to general levels of economic activity, regulations, taxes and interest rates. Although the forward-looking information is based on what management of FLINT considers to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and FLINT does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.