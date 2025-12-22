TechForce Robotics Unveils Proprietary Beverage Robotics Platform Designed to Increase Revenue and Maximize High-Volume Venue Throughput

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. dba TechForce Robotics (OTCQB: NGTF) (“TechForce” or the “Company”), an AI-driven service-robotics platform focused on hospitality, foodservice, and commercial automation, today announces the development and pending launch of a new proprietary beverage dispensing robotic system. The new Beverage Bot is designed to materially optimize service efficiency and beverage revenue across high-traffic venues.

The Beverage Bot is a wholly owned, internally developed technology created to address two critical operational challenges faced by large-scale venues: long service wait times and lost revenue caused by insufficient staffing during peak demand periods. By significantly reducing beverage serve time and increasing throughput, the Beverage Bot enables venues to capture revenue that might otherwise be lost when patron demand exceeds human serving capacity.

The system is engineered to dispense both carbonated beverages and multiple tap beer selections with precision, delivering ice-cold beverages with minimal to no foam while preserving product quality and consistency. With this capability we believe that the Beverage Bot will allow venues to maintain premium beverage standards while dramatically accelerating service speed.

TechForce expects the Beverage Bot to be particularly well-suited for environments where speed and volume are essential, including concerts, conferences, sporting events, festivals, airports, bars, and other high-density entertainment and hospitality settings where patrons routinely outnumber available servers.

“Our team is extremely excited about this development,” said Ried Floco, TechForce Robotics President. “The Beverage Bot is a proprietary invention built entirely in-house to solve such real-world operational pain points. By reducing serve time, we anticipate that the Beverage Bot will directly increase production capacity and revenue potential, while helping venues operate more efficiently during peak demand.”

The Company expects to begin accepting orders for the Beverage Bot starting in the first quarter of 2026, with initial deployments targeted toward enterprise operators, large venues, and multi-location hospitality partners. The Beverage Bot will be integrated into TechForce’s broader Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform, supporting scalable deployment, maintenance, and recurring revenue opportunities.

TechForce believes the Beverage Bot represents a meaningful expansion of its robotics portfolio and reinforces the Company’s strategy of developing proprietary automation technologies that drive measurable economic returns for customers.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc. is an AI-driven service-robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, foodservice, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform that combines proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is accelerating the adoption of automation across multiple industries.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on deploying AI-powered automation across multiple industries. Hospitality is the Company’s initial sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses repetitive, labor-intensive, and operationally constrained tasks. Nightfood’s long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve efficiency, reliability, and revenue generation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings’ expected performance, including anticipated product availability and customer adoption. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Investor Relations & Media Relations & Corporate Communications Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@nightfoodholdings.com

Media Relations

media@nightfoodholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/