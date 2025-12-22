IEEE SA Emerging Technology Award Recognizes Standards Working Group Founded and Co-Led by Waterfall Network Researchers on Recurring Payments on DLTs

Zug, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 7, 2025, the IEEE P3271.01 Working Group was honored with the IEEE SA Emerging Technology Award for its work on standards for recurring payment transactions on Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs).

Waterfall Network is proud to note that the original concept and initiative behind this standards effort were authored and launched by members of the Waterfall Network research team:

— Dr. Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research for Waterfall Network

— Oleksandr Nashyvan, Tech Lead at Waterfall Network

The IEEE SA Emerging Technology Award is presented annually to working groups whose innovations demonstrate outstanding potential for global impact. The achievement carries special significance for Waterfall Network, as the original standardization concept was authored by two of its core contributors.

The award recognizes years of deep technical research, rigorous engineering, and forward-looking vision applied to one of blockchain’s most persistent challenges: enabling secure, automated, and standards-based recurring transactions across decentralized systems.

“Recurring payments are fundamental to modern financial infrastructure, yet the blockchain ecosystem has historically lacked a unified, reliable way to support them.” said Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research for Waterfall Network. “This standard is a step toward making the economies more liquid and efficient, and by doing that increasing the macroeconomic parameters of ecosystems where it is being implemented.”

The IEEE P3271.01 effort outlines the underlying mechanisms, security models, and interoperability requirements needed to safely automate repeat payments across diverse DLTs. By establishing consistent rules and processes, the standard aims to accelerate enterprise adoption, reduce integration costs, and improve the user experience of decentralized financial applications.

Waterfall Network contributed both early conceptualization and ongoing technical leadership throughout the standardization lifecycle.

Waterfall Network continues to show strong technical momentum, ranking among the top five blockchain networks over the past year. Active validators now exceed 101,500, with more than 3.18 billion WATER staked, which is more than 70% of the current circulating supply. The network also set new performance highs, reaching a 100-block TPS average of 32,434—up 155% from prior levels—and processing over 60,000 transactions in a single day.

About Waterfall

Waterfall Network is a leading layer one (L1) ledger that provides an innovative solution for security, scalability and decentralization, helping dAPP developers to change the world. Waterfall Network is built atop a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture that enables users to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and, in the near future, mobile phones. Waterfall Network is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), with minimal hardware requirements for participants who want to become validators.

