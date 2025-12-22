New Zealand Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Rebound and Expand at an AAGR of 4.4% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport, Health, and Education Infrastructure

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New Zealand's construction industry is anticipated to contract by 3.3% in real terms in 2025, owing to rising debt, a fall in building permits, labor shortage, and increasing construction material costs-particularly for cement.

According to the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand released in June 2025, the country's net core Crown debt (public debt) stood at NZD182.8 billion ($110 billion) as of June 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 3.8% compared to the same period in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, however, the construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 4.4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, health, and education infrastructure projects. Growth will also be driven by the government's commitment to meet 100% of electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In August 2025, the New Zealand Transport Agency approved over NZD600 million ($362.1 million) for the development of a four-lane section of the Hawke's Bay Expressway between Links Road/Pakowhai Road and Taradale Road roundabouts, including a new grade-separated interchange. Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2025 and be completed by early 2028, with the interchange expected to finish by late 2029.

