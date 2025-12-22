GrowthStalk Holdings Corp. Acquires 40% of Hash RX, Securing a Category-Leading Solventless Platform and Proven Operating Leadership

Oklahoma City, OK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowthStalk Holdings Corp. (“OTCID: GSTK” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated cannabis investment and operations platform, today announced the acquisition of an 40% equity stake in Hash a solventless cannabis producer in Oklahoma, advancing GSTK’s strategy to assemble a scalable, vertically integrated cannabis operating platform.

This transaction represents a strategic inflection point, providing GSTK with direct ownership in a premium processing platform that has demonstrated the ability to outperform in one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the U.S.

A Market Leader Built to Perform Under Pressure

Hash RX, known for its technical innovation, operational excellence, and efficiency. Operating in Oklahoma—where wholesale prices have compressed to near operating margins—Hash Rx has consistently delivered strong performance while many competitors have struggled to remain viable.

This resilience is driven by:

Advanced solventless extraction techniques developed and refined in-house





A near-zero waste operating model, maximizing value across the entire production lifecycle





Lean manufacturing and just-in-time production, optimizing throughput and working capital





Institutional-grade cost accounting and process control, enabling disciplined margin management





Together, these capabilities allow Hash Rx to thrive where others merely survive—making it an ideal platform asset for the Company.

Strategic Human Capital as a Competitive Advantage

In addition to acquiring a leading operating platform, GSTK gains the benefit of proven leadership and execution capability through Hash Rx’s management team.

Hash Rx’s founder and CEO Joseph Neihart brings deep, hands-on experience across cultivation, extraction, operations, and supply chain management, with a track record of building and scaling cannabis businesses from the ground up in Oklahoma’s highly competitive market.

GSTK views this operational leadership as a strategic asset, providing:

Execution expertise across cultivation, processing, and logistics





Data-driven operational decision-making and cost discipline





A culture of efficiency, innovation, and continuous improvement





A leadership team capable of supporting future acquisitions and integration





This alignment strengthens GSTK’s ability to scale responsibly while maintaining operational excellence across its portfolio.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Industry Evolution

As the cannabis industry continues to consolidate, the Company believes long-term winners will be defined by cost leadership, premium positioning, and execution depth.

By combining GSTK and Hash Rx, the Company brings together operator-level expertise across cultivation, extraction, operations, finance, and supply chain, creating a platform capable of scaling efficiently and evaluating opportunities with discipline. This integration strengthens the Company’s ability to expand into additional markets while enhancing its M&A evaluation and execution capabilities.

Management believes this transaction positions GSTK to capitalize on market normalization and consolidation while building a durable, multi-market platform designed to create lasting shareholder value.

About GrowthStalk Holdings Corp.

GrowthStalk Holdings Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on premium solventless extraction, brand development, and cannabis-specific software infrastructure. The Company’s platform is built around operational discipline, scalable systems, through its 40% ownership of Hash Rx and the launch of Hush & Co.

www.growthstalk.com

About Hash Rx

Hash Rx is a premier Oklahoma-based solventless extraction lab specializing in live rosin, vape cartridges, and full-melt hash. Known for product quality and compliance, its offerings are distributed through leading dispensaries including The Peak and Elevate.

Instagram: @h.a.s.h.r.x

