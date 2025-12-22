Viewbix: Quantum X Labs Announces Provisional Patent Filing for Quantum-Enhanced Clinical Trials Technology

This advancement has the potential to transform conventional "flat" clinical trial data into detailed quantum-resolved biological maps

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, announced today a significant intellectual property milestone achieved by Quantum X Labs.

Quantum X Labs has filed a provisional patent application titled "Generating Quantum Markov Chain Monte Carlo Sampling Points for Continuous Distribution Functions".

This innovative technology leverages quantum computing to enhance Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods, enabling more efficient sampling from complex continuous probability distributions.

In collaboration with its portfolio company Cliniquantum, Quantum X Labs is pioneering the application of this quantum-enhanced approach to potentially revolutionize clinical trials. The methodology aims to uncover hidden biological structures and non-linear dependencies across molecular and patient data layers, allowing for the identification of latent patient clusters, precise molecular response signatures, and probabilistic treatment-response modelling- with higher resolution and potentially requiring fewer samples than traditional classical methods.

This advancement has the potential to transform conventional "flat" clinical trial data into detailed quantum-resolved biological maps, converting historically underpowered datasets into robust mechanistic evidence. As quantum computers mature and process vast configurations in parallel, this technology positions Viewbix, through its proposed acquisition of Quantum X Labs, to capture significant value in the pharmaceutical and drug discovery markets by accelerating personalized medicine, reducing trial costs and timelines, and improving success rates.

Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs, encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company’s stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) is an advanced technologies company that, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Metagramm Software Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software. The company offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

More information about Quantum X Labs visit: https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the timing and completion of the acquisition, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the receipt of approval by the Company’s stockholders and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the acquisition. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com