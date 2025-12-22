PeopleOne Health Selected by Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association to Deliver First-of-Its-Kind Healthcare Solution for Realtors

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a leader in value-based primary care, today announced a strategic partnership with the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA), one of the most innovative local real estate associations in the country, to bring affordable concierge-level healthcare directly to Central Florida’s real estate professionals. Through this collaboration, ORRA’s network of more than 18,000 Realtors will gain access to PeopleOne Health’s member-focused care model and a suite of benefits tailored to the unique needs of the real estate profession.

Finding affordable, reliable healthcare is one of the biggest challenges independent professionals face. With 87% of Realtors working as independent contractors, most lack access to traditional employer-sponsored benefits. On top of this, fluctuating income further complicates access to comprehensive care, putting essential services out of reach for many.

PeopleOne Health’s low monthly rate covers most healthcare costs an average person uses in a year – with unlimited access to top-tier doctors, plus an entire care team including registered dietitians, pharmacists, and mental health experts. It also includes medical services that independent professionals commonly spend thousands of dollars on each year, such as free MRIs, generic medications, physical therapy, and lab tests.

This dramatically better care keeps members healthier by preventing expensive healthcare issues. This results in significant savings – and as a purpose-driven company, PeopleOne Health passes those savings back to Realtors involved in residential and commercial real estate as brokers, salespeople, property managers, appraisers, counselors, and more.

“Independent real estate professionals work tirelessly for others, and they deserve a healthcare benefit that works just as hard for them,” said Jordan Taradash , CEO of PeopleOne Health. “By partnering with ORRA, we’re helping Realtors stay healthy, resilient, and empowered, so they can continue to serve their clients and community without putting their wellbeing on the backburner.”

This partnership reflects ORRA’s commitment to investing in its members’ well-being and meeting them where they are. Beyond offering a valuable new benefit, it reinforces ORRA’s mission to support Realtors not only in their careers, but in their lives, making it easier for them to stay healthy, protected, and focused on serving their clients and communities.

“This partnership is more than a new benefit; it’s a reflection of our values,” said Lawrence Bellido , President of ORRA. “As Realtors, we believe in service, perseverance, and helping others build better lives. We’re proud to ensure the people who help others every day have access to the care they deserve. When Realtors feel healthy and feel supported, everything else becomes possible – their business grows, their relationships thrive, and their impact multiplies.”

This announcement builds on PeopleOne Health’s continued expansion across Florida, driven by growing demand for better healthcare in the state . PeopleOne Health operates four health centers in the Orlando area, staffed by physicians and care teams who believe in practicing medicine the way it was meant to be – where time is spent with patients, not on paperwork.

ORRA members can learn more and enroll now to access these locations, or benefit from virtual options depending on their needs.

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

About ORRA

The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA) represents more than 18,000 real estate professionals across Central Florida and is recognized as one of the nation’s most innovative and influential local associations—advancing attainable homeownership and amplifying the REALTOR® voice through advocacy, partnerships, and trusted community leadership.

