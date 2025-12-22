SEALSQ Issues Year-End CEO Letter to Shareholders

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp. (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES), a leading provider of post-quantum semiconductor and secure hardware solutions, today issued a Year-End Letter to Shareholders from its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Moreira.

Dear Shareholders,

As we close 2025, I would like to reflect on what has been a defining and transformative year for SEALSQ.

2025 marked a pivotal milestone in the execution of SEALSQ’s long-term strategy to become a global reference platform for post-quantum secure semiconductors, trusted hardware, and quantum-resilient infrastructures. Following our successful Nasdaq listing in 2023, in October 2025, SEALSQ’s market valuation surpassed $1 billion and SEALSQ achieved a major capital markets milestone in 2025 with its upgrade to the NASDAQ top tier (Global Select Market). This uplisting reflects the Company’s growing scale, governance standards, liquidity, and institutional relevance and we feel it marks a significant validation of our strategy, technology leadership, and long-term growth potential in the post-quantum and secure semiconductor markets. This milestone reflects increasing investor confidence in SEALSQ’s positioning at the intersection of semiconductors, cybersecurity, and quantum resilience.

Throughout the year, SEALSQ achieved several strategic and operational milestones that significantly strengthened our technological leadership, market positioning, and long-term growth prospects.

A major highlight was the strategic acquisition of IC’ALPS in mid-2025 . This acquisition added approximately 100 highly skilled ASIC engineers and semiconductor experts to SEALSQ, significantly enhancing our chip design, customization, and innovation capabilities. As a result, SEALSQ now operates with a global workforce of approximately 300 employees across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, reinforcing our ability to deliver complex, mission-critical semiconductor solutions at scale.





. This acquisition added approximately 100 highly skilled ASIC engineers and semiconductor experts to SEALSQ, significantly enhancing our chip design, customization, and innovation capabilities. As a result, SEALSQ now operates with a global workforce of approximately 300 employees across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, reinforcing our ability to deliver complex, mission-critical semiconductor solutions at scale. In parallel, SEALSQ played a central role in the launched its Quantum Fund in February 2025 , subsequently evolving into a $100 million fund, designed to accelerate innovation across the quantum and post-quantum ecosystem. Within this framework, in addition to the aforementioned acquisition of IC’Alps, SEALSQ completed strategic investments in companies such as ColibriTD, EeroQ, WISeSat and WeCan, each selected for their ability to complement SEALSQ’s core semiconductor roadmap while diversifying future revenue streams across defense, financial services, timing and sensing, and regulated digital infrastructures.





, subsequently evolving into a $100 million fund, designed to accelerate innovation across the quantum and post-quantum ecosystem. Within this framework, in addition to the aforementioned acquisition of IC’Alps, SEALSQ completed strategic investments in companies such as ColibriTD, EeroQ, WISeSat and WeCan, each selected for their ability to complement SEALSQ’s core semiconductor roadmap while diversifying future revenue streams across defense, financial services, timing and sensing, and regulated digital infrastructures. SEALSQ also made strategic investments in Quantix Edge Security and entered into partnerships with Quobly and Alpine F1, extending its technologies into sovereign edge cybersecurity, next-generation quantum hardware architectures, and extreme-performance real-time environments that validate SEALSQ’s solutions under the most demanding operational conditions.





and entered into partnerships with Quobly and Alpine F1, extending its technologies into sovereign edge cybersecurity, next-generation quantum hardware architectures, and extreme-performance real-time environments that validate SEALSQ’s solutions under the most demanding operational conditions. 2025 also marked the commercial launch of SEALSQ’s flagship post-quantum products, including the Quantum Shield QS7001™ secure microcontroller and the QVault™ Trusted Platform Module. Supported by European and U.S. personalization and test centers, these products initiate a clear growth phase driven by hardware revenues and recurring income from personalization, lifecycle management, licensing, and security services. Initially unveiled at the IQT Quantum + AI Conference in New York on October 20, 2025, the QS7001's commercial launch was announced during a dedicated event at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2025, where the first development kits were made available to customers for integration and application development. Since the commercial launch, has seen a surge in the number of qualified leads and design-ins and, leading to the growth of pipeline of opportunities for QS7001 and Qvault TPM to $49.8 million as of December 15, 2025, for the period covering 2026 to 2028, up from approximately $11.4 million at the same time in the previous year, a strong indicator of accelerating demand for quantum resistant security solutions among global OEMs and enterprise customers. The QS7001 and Qvault TPM forms part of SEALSQ’s total pipeline that, today, sits at an estimated $200 million for the period covering 2026 to 2028.





We are ending the year with a very strong balance sheet supported by cash position of over $440 million as of December 19, 2025, providing SEALSQ with the financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy, pursue selective acquisitions, and invest in breakthrough technologies.

Global Expansion

In addition to the growing interest in our PQC technology, 2025 marked a very significant increase in revenues from our PKI services offering, driven by contracts signed with companies including Landis+Gyr, Hager, Wago, Delta Dore, Warema, Tedee and Digi, among others.

A cornerstone achievement in 2025 was the launch of SEALSQ’s “Made in USA” strategy, including the development of a localized U.S. Quantum RootKey, strategic partnerships with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions (TSS), and expanded investment in EeroQ to build and deploy a sovereign quantum platform in the United States aligned with national security and regulatory requirements.

SEALSQ also signed a term sheet with Kaynes Semiconductors to establish a Joint Venture in India aimed at deploying the QS7001™ post-quantum secure microcontroller to Indian enterprises and government organizations, with an executive and technical delegation trip scheduled for January 2026.

Recognizing the systemic risks posed by quantum computing to global financial infrastructure, SEALSQ’s strategic investment in WeCan has developed with plans initiated for the joint development of a post-quantum security solution specifically designed for the financial sector.

To structurally connect innovation, industrialization, capital, and sovereignty, SEALSQ continued to expand its Quantum Corridor initiative, linking investments, acquisitions, R&D, and industrial capabilities across Spain (Murcia), Toulouse, Provence, Grenoble, Geneva, and Chicago, creating a resilient transatlantic backbone for post-quantum technologies.

SEALSQ further reinforced its leadership role by convening and organizing the SEALSQ Davos Quantum Roundtable (www.quantumdavos.com), bringing together governments, industry leaders, investors, and researchers to address the future of quantum computing, the risks associated with Q-Day, and the investment required to ensure a secure transition.

Looking Ahead

As we enter 2026, SEALSQ is well positioned to accelerate commercialization, expand production and personalization capacity, and deepen partnerships with governments, enterprises, and ecosystem leaders worldwide. The convergence of post-quantum cryptography, secure semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing is no longer theoretical, it is happening now, and SEALSQ is at its center.

On behalf of the entire SEALSQ management team and Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank our employees, partners, customers, and shareholders for their trust, commitment, and continued support throughout this remarkable year.

We wish you happy holidays and a prosperous 2026.

Sincerely,

Carlos Moreira

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

SEALSQ Corp.

