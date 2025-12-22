RenX Enterprises Expands Sustainable Growing Media Initiative Utilizing Ara Partners–Backed Microtec Technology

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENX) today provided an update on the advancement of its previously disclosed sustainable growing media initiative. The initiative leverages advanced milling and materials-engineering technology from Microtec Development & Holdings (“Microtec”), a company that was acquired by Ara Partners earlier this year. The Company maintains an exclusive license from Microtec for use of the technology in biomass applications in the US.

Technology-Enabled Platform Designed for Scalable Deployment

Microtec’s processing and systems-integration capabilities enable RenX to move from single-site production toward a repeatable, multi-facility development model. Microtec operates independently of RenX and was acquired by Ara Partners earlier this year, providing Microtec with expanded capital resources and operational support.

“This platform meaningfully expands what RenX can deliver to customers,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. “Microtec’s technology allows us to engineer consistent, high-performance growing media while maintaining a scalable operating model.”

Engineered Growing Media Built for Performance and Consistency

The growing media platform converts locally sourced green and organic waste into engineered substrates designed for commercial growers, nurseries, landscapers, and consumer brands. The products are intended to provide a domestic, scalable alternative to traditional substrates such as Canadian and Florida peat, coconut coir, and hydrafiber, while maintaining consistent performance characteristics.

RenX’s growing media is produced from nutrient-rich compost that is processed and engineered to achieve consistent structure, porosity, water retention, aeration, and nutrient availability. Unlike peat-based or imported substrates, the product is locally sourced and manufactured, reducing exposure to global supply disruptions and environmentally sensitive extraction practices.

Environmental and Supply-Chain Benefits

By displacing peat-based and long-haul imported substrates, RenX’s growing media delivers several practical advantages for customers, including reduced reliance on peat harvested from sensitive wetland ecosystems, lower transportation emissions through regional sourcing and manufacturing, circular use of organic waste by diverting material from landfills into productive agricultural inputs, and improved resilience through domestic and regionally distributed supply chains.

Positioned for Multi-Facility Expansion

With Microtec’s technology platform, RenX is positioned to replicate production facilities across multiple regions, supporting proximity to feedstock sources and customer markets. Initial commercial deployments are expected to begin in 2026, with additional facilities and region-specific formulations planned over time.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

Ren X Enterprises Corp. is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company originally focused on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States that are intended for future development into green single-family or multifamily housing projects. The Company remains focused on the monetization of its real estate assets.

The Company’s primary operations consist of an environmental processing and logistics platform that includes a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Florida. The Company processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. The Company’s operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both internal operations and third-party infrastructure needs.

About Microtec Development & Holdings

Microtec utilizes its proprietary milling technology in high-value applications across the industrial and waste-to-value sectors. Its low-carbon construction materials subsidiary, AggrePlex, develops, owns, and operates advanced circular economy solutions that upcycle waste glass and other feedstocks into high-value supplementary cementitious materials, including PozzoDyne™ Activated Ground Glass Pozzolan. Microtec’s proprietary mechanochemical activation process produces ultra-fine, high-reactivity pozzolans designed to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete while meeting applicable ASTM performance standards.

For more information about Microtec Development & Holdings, please visit https://microtecdhus.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding leveraging advanced milling and materials-engineering technology from Microtec for the Company’s sustainable growing media initiative, Microtec’s processing and systems-integration capabilities enabling the Company to move from single-site production toward a repeatable, multi-facility

development model, Microtec’s technology allowing the Company to engineer consistent, high-performance growing media while maintaining a scalable operating model, converting locally sourced green and organic waste into engineered substrates for commercial growers, nurseries, landscapers, and consumer brands, the products providing a domestic, scalable alternative to traditional substrates such as Canadian and Florida peat, coconut coir, and hydrafiber, while maintaining consistent performance characteristics, processing and engineering nutrient-rich compost to achieve consistent structure, porosity, water retention, aeration, and nutrient availability for the Company’s growing media, reducing exposure to global supply disruptions and environmentally sensitive extraction practices, being positioned to replicate production facilities across multiple regions, supporting proximity to feedstock sources and customer markets, beginning initial commercial deployments in 2026, with additional facilities and region-specific formulations planned over time.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to leverage advanced milling and materials-engineering technology from Microtec for its sustainable growing media initiative, the Company’s ability to move from single-site production toward a repeatable, multi-facility development model, the Company’s ability to successfully develop, commercialize, and scale new growing media product platforms, the Company’s ability to begin initial commercial deployments in 2026, the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, market acceptance of engineered growing media products, general economic and market conditions, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

