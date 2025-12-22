Hidonix to Showcase Next-Gen ION Spatial Intelligence Platform at CES 2026

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidonix Industries (“Hidonix” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of cutting-edge AI- and robotics-driven navigation technologies that connect physical and digital environments, today announced its presence at CES 2026, where it will debut new capabilities of its ION platform. Daily public demonstrations will be held at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., January 6–9, at Booth #8941 in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall (Grand Lobby / Level 1).

ION – an AI-powered indoor-outdoor navigation and spatial intelligence system already deployed in hospitals, museums, convention centers, and large private venues – transforms complex spaces into mapped, navigable, and continuously trackable environments, enabling real-time asset and personnel tracking at scale.

At CES, Hidonix will unveil several advancements to the platform, including the next-generation Hido II Rover, two real-time tracking devices, and the ION Content Management System (CMS). By turning real-time and historical movement data into actionable intelligence, the ION platform enables organizations to optimize operations based on actual behavior rather than assumptions.

“The value of the ION platform lies in how it comes together – from mapping to navigation to real-time tracking – to give organizations clear, reliable insight into how people and assets move through their spaces,” said Achille De Pasquale, Founder & CTO of Hidonix. “The advancements we’re showcasing this year illustrate how accurate spatial intelligence can improve safety, efficiency, and the overall experience inside complex environments.”

Public Debut: Hido II Rover

Hidonix’s in-house-developed rover is engineered to collect high-fidelity spatial data in real-world indoor environments. Demos of Hido II will include stair-climbing and live sensor visualizations. The rover’s design includes:

Dual-modality perception: 2K stereo depth camera (front-mounted) and Ouster LiDAR (top-mounted) for 360° environmental awareness

2K stereo depth camera (front-mounted) and Ouster LiDAR (top-mounted) for 360° environmental awareness Acquisition module: Extendable robotic acquisition arm carries the Hidonix Acquisition Module for precise geomagnetic capture

Extendable robotic acquisition arm carries the Hidonix Acquisition Module for precise geomagnetic capture NASA-derived rocker-bogie suspension: Mobility capabilities enable the rover for stable stair climbing and descent





ION Platform Demos and Tracking Devices

Hidonix will also showcase core components of the ION platform that support mapping, navigation, and operational awareness, including two new wearable real-time tracking devices:

Smart Wearable Bracelet

Smart Tracking Badge Case





Built on a shared architecture, these devices are designed to provide continuous positional awareness and improved safety operations across hospitals, industrial sites, and other high-movement environments.

The Content Management System

Hidonix will present its “ION CMS,” the command center of the entire ION ecosystem. The CMS unifies maps, devices, and data into a single operational interface and supports every stage of deployment, including:

Floor map uploads

Point-of-interest creation for wayfinding

Device onboarding and system monitoring

Security- and marketing-specific features





To schedule a demo or briefing with Hidonix at CES, please reach out to hidonix@gateway-grp.com.

About Hidonix

Hidonix is a defense and safety engineering company delivering high-reliability spatial intelligence for complex, infrastructure-dense environments. With ION, its flagship dual-use technology, the Company develops mission-critical systems across autonomy, sensing, geolocation, and integrated mission intelligence. As a defense-focused architecture builder, Hidonix delivers deployable technologies for contested, high-security, and high-infrastructure environments. Building on this foundation, with ION, the company extends its sovereign stack into industrial spatial intelligence and robotics integration.

