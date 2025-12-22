Ukraine Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand at an AAGR of 11.7% During 2026-2029, Driven by International Financial Support, Infrastructure Investment, and Public Sector Modernization

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following an annual growth in real terms of 21.7% in 2024, The analyst expects the construction industry's growth to slow down to 4.2% in 2025, owing to Russia's prolonged invasion impacts on investment and business activity, coupled with energy shortages due to the destruction of infrastructure and gas production facilities, as well as the continued shortage of labor.

In October 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) forecasted that Ukraine's real GDP to grow by 1.9% in 2025, downgraded compared to July 2025 forecast of 2.1% growth rate, owing to energy and labor shortages. Growth will also be affected by a decrease in export activities, with the total value of goods exports (measured in US dollars) decline by 4% Year on Year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2025, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. However, the industry growth will be supported by increase in investment in reconstruction projects and the defense complex, coupled with US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, The analyst expects the construction industry in Ukraine to expand by an annual average growth rate of 11.7% during 2026-29, supported by sustained international financial assistance, government investment in critical infrastructure, and ongoing efforts to modernize public services and enhance regional connectivity.

In July 2025, the European Commission signed a UAH109.9 billion ($2.5 billion) package of agreement with international and bilateral public financial institutions under the Ukraine Investment Framework, which includes UAH86 billion ($1.96 billion) in loan guarantees and UAH27.7 billion ($631.96 million) in grants.

Additionally, in July 2025, European Commission introduced a new European Flagship Fund with an initial capital of UAH10.5 billion ($239.7 million) for the reconstruction of Ukraine which is backed by the European Commission - through the European Investment Bank - France, Germany, Italy and Poland. The fund aims to mobilize UAH23.9 billion ($544.8 million) by 2026.

