Eshallgo Positions AI and North American Expansion to Drive 2026 Growth

New York, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai, China — Eshallgo Inc. ("Eshallgo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EHGO), a provider of integrated office and enterprise technology solutions, including AI-enabled tools, today outlined how its 2025 investments in artificial intelligence and international expansion are expected to support execution priorities and operational development in 2026.

During 2025, Eshallgo focused on strengthening its core office-solutions business while making targeted investments to support future development. Management believes these initiatives provide a framework for expanding customer adoption, improving internal efficiency, and enhancing visibility into the Company’s longer-term strategic direction.

AI Roadmap Focused on Enterprise Efficiency

Eshallgo is continuing development of AI-enabled customer service and workflow tools designed to integrate with enterprise communication platforms, including WeChat Work. These tools are intended to assist enterprise customers by automating certain routine inquiries, supporting faster response times, and streamlining internal workflows.

Based on early testing and initial customer feedback, the Company plans to emphasize practical, deployment-ready AI functionality in 2026, with an emphasis on scalability and enterprise-relevant use cases. Management views AI as an important component of the Company’s product offering and a potential contributor to customer engagement over time. North America as a Platform for International Expansion

In parallel with its technology development efforts, Eshallgo has established a North American subsidiary in California to support localized operations, channel development, and customer service activities. The Company has also entered into an exclusive agency partnership for the Americas with Maxsun, an IT hardware brand.

Management believes that establishing a local operating presence, together with selected strategic partnerships, supports a measured approach to international expansion and facilitates engagement with enterprise customers outside China.

“2025 was focused on building operational and organizational foundations,” said Qiwei Miao, Chief Executive Officer of Eshallgo. “As we enter 2026, our priorities are execution, expanding customer deployments, advancing our AI development roadmap, and strengthening partnerships that align with our long-term strategy.” “We are progressing from development toward broader deployment across our AI initiatives while continuing to expand customer engagement and partner relationships,” Mr. Miao added. “Management remains focused on disciplined execution and the creation of sustainable long-term value.”

About Eshallgo, Inc.

Eshallgo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHGO) is a digital-first office solution provider based in Shanghai, China. The Company offers integrated hardware, printing, software, and support services to small and mid-sized businesses. In 2025, Eshallgo expanded into enterprise AI with a suite of intelligent applications designed to support document management, workflow automation, smart procurement processes, and secure collaboration.

