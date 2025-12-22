Australia Mining Fiscal Landscape Report 2025: Focus on Regulations, Governance and Sustainability

Australia's mining sector offers opportunities in understanding varied governance across states and territories, identifying mineral licenses and fees, and navigating the mining fiscal regime. Government ownership and regulation of resources necessitate strategic decision-making for successful resource exploration and development.

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Mining Fiscal Landscape: Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory

Australia's federal and state governments have separate roles and responsibilities pertaining to resource exploration and development. Mineral resources are owned by the Australian government, or state or territory governments, rather than private individuals. The government exercises control over resources found offshore, while the regular administration is carried out by the adjacent state or territory. Every state has its own rules and regulations pertaining to minerals.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Country overview
  • Mineral overview
  • Government bodies and agencies
  • Laws and regulations
  • Mineral licenses and fees
  • Mining royalties and royalties
  • Sustainable mining practices
  • Appendix
  • Abbreviation

