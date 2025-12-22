Australia Mining Fiscal Landscape Report 2025: Focus on Regulations, Governance and Sustainability

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Mining Fiscal Landscape: Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory

Australia's federal and state governments have separate roles and responsibilities pertaining to resource exploration and development. Mineral resources are owned by the Australian government, or state or territory governments, rather than private individuals. The government exercises control over resources found offshore, while the regular administration is carried out by the adjacent state or territory. Every state has its own rules and regulations pertaining to minerals.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out Australia's governing bodies, major laws in the industry

Identify various mineral licenses and fees

To gain an overview of Australia's mining fiscal regime

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Country overview

Mineral overview

Government bodies and agencies

Laws and regulations

Mineral licenses and fees

Mining royalties and royalties

Sustainable mining practices

Appendix

Abbreviation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuypqo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.