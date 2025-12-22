TC Transcontinental renews its marketing services agreement with METRO for three years, including the distribution of flyers in raddar

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) (“TC Transcontinental”) is pleased to announce a three-year extension of its agreement to provide multiple marketing services to METRO. This includes METRO's continued participation in raddar®, TC Transcontinental's reinvented flyer in print and digital formats, in Quebec and other eventual markets in Canada, as well as other printing services, in-store marketing services, and content solutions.

“raddar is a powerful advertising vehicle for communicating targeted retail offers and driving in-store traffic,” said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Retail Services and Printing, TC Transcontinental. “We are proud of the positive impact its distribution has had on retailers and households alike. In the coming years, we will continue to evolve raddar to best serve the needs of advertisers and consumers.”

Each week, raddar is distributed to 4.8 million households in Quebec and British Columbia through Canada Post. For more information, visit raddar.ca.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging, a Canadian retail marketing services provider, Canada’s largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.7 billion during the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

