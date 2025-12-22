|22nd December 2025
|AB Amber Grid announces that it has entered into a tripartite debt transfer agreement with UAB EPSO-G and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB). Under the terms of the agreement, UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of EUR 10.9 million that was granted under the loan agreement dated August 19, 2015, between AB Amber Grid and NIB, intended to finance the Klaipėda–Kiemėnai pipeline capacity expansion project (construction of the Klaipėda–Kuršėnai pipeline). The original loan repayment term was scheduled for the second half of 2030. In addition, AB Amber Grid and UAB EPSO-G have concluded an internal loan agreement under the same terms as those applied in the original agreement. This transaction ensures the continuity of financial obligations and contributes to effective capital management of the EPSO-G group’s capital structure.
AB Amber Grid has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement and a new internal loan agreement with UAB EPSO-G.
