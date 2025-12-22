Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces 2025 Director Election Results

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of its 2025 director election. The Bank conducted an election to fill one public interest independent directorship, re-electing Brian McLaughlin. Additionally, James M. (Jimmy) Stubbs was the only individual to be nominated and to accept the nomination for the Alabama member directorship and William L. (Chip) Lusk, Jr. was also the only individual to be nominated for and to accept the nomination for the District of Columbia member directorship.

“We are excited to continue working with Jimmy, Chip, and Brian and know their experience as board members and ongoing engagement will enhance how we support FHLBank Atlanta members,” said FHLBank Atlanta chair of the board of directors, Thornwell Dunlap. “Together, we will partner closely with the FHLBank Atlanta executive management team to continue the organization’s strong track record of success as a reliable source of liquidity for members and a key contributor of funds for affordable housing and community development.”

Mr. Stubbs is the Chief Executive Officer, a director, and the founder of River Bank & Trust in Prattville, Alabama. Under his leadership, the bank was formed in 2006 and is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Alabama, with total assets of $3.8 billion. Mr. Stubbs has been a community banker in Alabama for 39 years and is a former chairman and current board member of the Alabama Bankers Association. He presently serves as a board member for several business and civic organizations, including the Business Council of Alabama, the Montgomery Area Committee of 100, and the YMCA of Montgomery Endowment Foundation. Mr. Stubbs is a Leadership Alabama Class of 2007 alumnus and a member of the River Region United Way’s Tocqueville Society and the Wetumpka Lions Club. He is a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Association and the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. Mr. Stubbs earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, an executive MBA from Troy University, and completed the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

Mr. Lusk is chief executive officer of IDB Global Federal Credit Union in Washington, DC. With over $825 million in assets and 13,000 members, IDB Global serves the Inter-American Development Bank community in over 75 countries and has consistently been named one of the Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in the U.S. since 2020. Prior to leading IDB Global, Mr. Lusk was chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Georgia’s Own Credit Union in Atlanta, and he held leadership positions with FSGBank, NA and Pioneer Bank, both of which were in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is currently a member of the District of Columbia Financial Literacy Council. Previously, Mr. Lusk served on the DC Credit Union Foundation board, Habitat for Humanity Board, the YoungLife Committee, the Episcopal Migration Ministries, and the Rotary Club. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Mr. McLaughlin is a co-founder and Managing Partner of PlanitWorks, a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer specializing in intelligent building systems that combine advanced energy technology and modular design to deliver high-performance, affordable housing nationwide. From 2019-2023 Mr. McLaughlin served as the inaugural president & CEO of Enterprise Community Development, an owner, developer and operator of affordable housing with more than 500 employees serving 21,000+ residents. Under his leadership, ECD grew to become one of the 10 largest nonprofit affordable housing providers in the country. Mr. McLaughlin also led the Community Development Division of Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that develops community-based programs, advocates for affordable housing policy and invests capital to build and preserve affordable homes. Mr. McLaughlin has served over his 27-year career in various technical and leadership roles in mission-driven organizations seeking to expand housing and economic opportunity. He is a former Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development and spent eight years at Fannie Mae in roles that included leading the company’s short sale product line during the Great Recession and serving as special assistant to the president and chief executive officer. Mr. McLaughlin was a member of the FHLB of Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council and has served as a board member of Enterprise Community Partners, Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore, and the Community Preservation and Development Corporation. McLaughlin is a director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance and a Baltimore Branch Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University with honors, a master’s degree in city planning from MIT, and a master’s degree in economics from American University

