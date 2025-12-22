Global Recreational Boats Industry Intelligence Report 2025-2032 - Electric Boats Propel Market Evolution: Fastest Growing Segment Driven by Sustainability Trends

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type, Boat Size, Engine Location, Engine Type, Material, Activity Type, Power Source, Power Range, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the recreational boat market segmented by boat type, activity, size, material, engine location and type, power source and range, distribution channel, and region. The report also delves into the competitive landscape and profiles leading companies in the recreational boat ecosystem.

The recreational boat market features prominent entities such as Brunswick Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Ferretti Group, and Malibu Boats, actively engaged in product development, strategic expansions, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market foothold.

The global recreational boat market is projected to expand significantly from USD 15.96 billion in 2025 to USD 24.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

The rise in disposable incomes globally fuels this growth, enabling more consumers to engage in luxury and leisure activities, notably in North America and coastal Europe, where marine infrastructure and water tourism are poised for rapid expansion. Companies like Brunswick Corporation and Groupe Beneteau are capitalizing on this trend by introducing electric and hybrid models, appealing to eco-conscious consumers while lowering ownership costs.



Technological innovations such as autonomous navigation, digital platforms, and modular interiors enhance safety and accessibility, broadening the market's demographic reach. Diverse rental and fractional ownership models further reduce entry barriers, making boating attractive to younger urban buyers and retirees in high-end tourist destinations. Industry players are growing by syncing product innovation and pricing strategies with regional trends and consumer demands, with sustainability taking center stage.



Outboard engine boats are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Outboard engine boats will likely dominate the recreational boat market due to their advantageous features like faster installation, easy maintenance, and more usable interior space. These attributes make them ideal for small to mid-sized boats frequently used for fishing and leisure in both coastal and inland waters. The demand is further driven by their portability, lower draft needs, and suitability for casual boating activities. According to the International Trade Center, outboard engines are expected to represent over 80% of marine export value by 2024.



North America leads the market with its extensive lake networks and high boat ownership rates. Additionally, Asia Oceania experiences swift growth, driven by the tourism and commercial fishing sectors. Yamaha Motor Company's launch of the HARMO 2.0 electric outboard propulsion system in November 2024 caters to the rising demand for advanced outboard systems. Outboard engine boats will retain significant market share, thanks to their user-friendly design, adaptable performance, and innovative propulsion trends.



Electric boats are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The surge in interest for electric boats is propelled by stringent environmental regulations and consumer demand for sustainable leisure. Europe and North America spearhead this shift, supported by government incentives and investment in charging infrastructure. Electric propulsion presents numerous advantages, such as lower operational costs, minimized maintenance, quieter operation, and zero direct emissions. These benefits, alongside initiatives like the US Federal Transit Administration's USD 316 million grant in 2024 and the EU's Horizon Europe project, enhance adoption.



Manufacturers like Yamaha, Brunswick Corporation, and Malibu Boats are at the forefront of electric propulsion innovations, integrating high-capacity batteries and solar systems. Examples include Germany's ABT Marian M 800-R and the Navalt Marsel 5, highlighting expansive potential for solar-electric models.



Asia Oceania is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, with personal watercraft boats experiencing the fastest growth during the forecast period

China's recreational boat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% due to marina infrastructure advancements in regions like Hainan and the increasing middle class's demand for tourism and luxurious crafts. India anticipates slightly higher growth, backed by local tourism and governmental support, such as the River Cruise project.



Japan follows a similar growth trajectory, benefiting from advancements in engine technology that lower fuel costs and comply with noise regulations. In Asia Oceania, personal watercraft boats are set for rapid growth, favored by affordability and compact storage requirements. With models like Kawasaki's Ultra 310 LX/LXS and Yamaha's FX SVHO, these craft appeal to young customers seeking recreational adventures.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growth of Disposable Incomes and Tourism Industry Shifting Trend of Boat Buyers Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Restraints Strict Pollution Norms for Recreational Boats

Opportunities Demand for Higher Horsepower Engines

Challenges High Cost of Boat Ownership Limited Electric Charging and Docking Infrastructure



Case Study Analysis

Malibu Boats Recovered from Server Outage in Minutes Using Cloudendure Disaster Recovery on AWS

Brunswick Partnered with Mesh Systems for Czone Cloud Enablement and Platform Migration

Groupe Beneteau Adopted Keeper for Secure Enterprise Password Management

Ballard's Fuel Cell-based Propulsion for Ships

Full Carbon Fiber-based Boats by Carbon Marine

