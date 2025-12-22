Kinetic Launches Nationwide Giving Campaign with Over a Dozen Local Impact Initiatives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, in a powerful demonstration of community commitment and customer-first values, has launched its 2025 holiday giving initiatives. Over the course of November and December, Kinetic has activated countless efforts with local organizations spanning the nation to deliver support where it matters most: in the neighborhoods our customers call home.

From toy drives and food donations to volunteer-led events and service-based outreach, Kinetic’s regional teams mobilized with purpose, aligning with trusted community partners like the Salvation Army, United Way, Wreaths Across America, and Operation Santa Claus, among many others.

Whether it was pancakes and pajamas for children with Down syndrome or gift donations and food drives for families in need, each initiative was designed to reflect the unique needs of the communities Kinetic serves.

“Our customers are at the heart of every connection we build, year-round,” said Cliff Dinwiddie, Kinetic’s chief marketing officer. “This year, Kinetic’s Kindness holiday movement was about showing up locally, everywhere. It’s about being more than a network provider. It’s about being a neighbor, a friend and one team in the hometowns we serve.”

This year Kinetic participated in 13 initiatives across Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, the Midwest, Northeast, Southwest, and the Southeast.

“Kinetic continues to emphasize the broader commitment to community-rooted service, a pillar of its customer-first philosophy,” said Dinwiddie. “This year’s Kinetic Kindness holiday events were not just a moment. It was a movement.”

As Kinetic looks ahead to 2026, the company remains committed to expanding its footprint not just in fiber, but in customer service, connection, and community.

