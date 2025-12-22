Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market Outlook, 2025-2032 - A 48 Billion-Dollar Opportunity Featuring Strategic Insights Into 43 Key Companies

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial supply & logistics market is seeing transformative shifts driven by regulatory complexity, operational advances, and increased demand for patient-centric models. Senior leaders face evolving pressures that demand robust strategies to manage sourcing, distribution, compliance, and innovation.

Market Snapshot: Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Market Trends and Growth

The clinical trial supply & logistics market grew from USD 26.20 billion in 2024 to USD 28.21 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.96%, reaching USD 48.36 billion by 2032. Market momentum is being shaped by advances in digital tracking, increasingly decentralized trial models, and the rise of personalized medicine. In turn, sponsors are re-evaluating their relationships with logistics partners and pursuing integrated solutions that meet heightened global compliance expectations.

Scope & Segmentation

Service Categories: Comparator sourcing, logistics and distribution (including cold chain and non-cold chain), manufacturing, packaging, labeling, blinding, storage, retention

Comparator sourcing, logistics and distribution (including cold chain and non-cold chain), manufacturing, packaging, labeling, blinding, storage, retention Sourcing Models: Centralized and decentralized sourcing approaches

Centralized and decentralized sourcing approaches Product Types: Biologic drugs, medical devices, small molecules

Biologic drugs, medical devices, small molecules Mode of Delivery: Offsite and onsite supply management strategies

Offsite and onsite supply management strategies End-User Profiles: Contract research organisations, medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract research organisations, medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Therapeutic Areas: Oncology, infectious diseases, CNS disorders, rare diseases, dermatological, respiratory, cardiovascular, immunology, blood, digestive, nephrology, ENT, metabolic disorders

Oncology, infectious diseases, CNS disorders, rare diseases, dermatological, respiratory, cardiovascular, immunology, blood, digestive, nephrology, ENT, metabolic disorders Trial Phases: BA/BE studies, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4

BA/BE studies, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4 Regions Covered: Americas (including North America and Latin America), Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (spanning major and emerging markets)

Americas (including North America and Latin America), Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (spanning major and emerging markets) Companies Profiled: Almac Group Limited, Catalent, Inc., DHL Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON PLC, Parexel International Corporation, SAP SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and leading supply and logistics service providers, technology enablers, and regional distributors

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Clinical Trial Supply Chain Leaders

Technological adoption, including blockchain-enabled tracking and predictive analytics, is improving end-to-end supply visibility and risk mitigation potential.

Regulatory demands for serialization, traceability, and labeling compliance are intensifying, requiring investment in automated solutions and centralized data management.

Patient-centric and decentralized trial models are reshaping traditional supply chains, emphasizing direct-to-patient delivery and flexible cold chain distribution capabilities.

Personalized treatment protocols are driving the need for small-batch manufacturing, customized packaging, and advanced blinding methods for diverse dosing regimens.

Regional warehousing strategies and local partnerships support accelerated site activation and address regulatory fragmentation across global markets.

Integrated service offerings that span comparator sourcing, packaging, logistics, and storage help streamline project management and deliver operational resilience.

Why This Report Matters

Aligns market intelligence with emerging regulatory, technological, and operational demands facing senior decision-makers in clinical trial supply & logistics.

Delivers actionable insights on best-practice sourcing, risk mitigation, and innovation strategies tailored to diverse global and regional requirements.

Supports informed decision-making for investment, partnership, and competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $48.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Implementation of IoT-enabled temperature monitoring systems for real-time cold chain compliance

Adoption of decentralized clinical trial models driving demand for localized logistics networks

Deployment of AI-driven predictive analytics for proactive inventory management in trials

Increasing regulatory focus on serialisation and track-and-trace for investigational medicinal products

Shift towards carbon neutral and sustainable packaging solutions in clinical trial logistics

Use of advanced risk management platforms to ensure supply continuity amidst global disruptions

Growth of on-demand direct-to-patient shipment models enhancing trial participant retention

Integration of digital twin technologies for simulation and optimization of trial supply chains

Rising leverage of cold chain robotics and automated storage systems for biologics transportation

Focus on global harmonization of temperature excursion protocols to streamline multi-country trials

