AI in Asia-Pacific's Digital Payments and E-Commerce Market 2025: AI Adoption Lifts Digital Payments and E-Commerce, Driven by China and High-growth Markets

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Asia-Pacific's Digital Payments and E-Commerce Market 2025: Adoption, Competitiveness, and Governance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlines how Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Generative AI (GenAI), is influencing digital payments and online retail across the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting adoption momentum, consumer behavior shifts, and the governance, workforce, and infrastructure challenges affecting competitiveness.

AI adoption lifts digital payments and E-Commerce, driven by China and high-growth markets

AI is reshaping payments and E-Commerce across Asia-Pacific, led by China and fast-expanding emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia. By 2025, consumers increasingly use AI for product discovery, customer support, and digital transactions, supporting platform efficiency. In China, over 80% of decision-makers reported using Generative AI by July 2024.

Emerging markets accelerate, while advanced economies move at a steadier pace

Asia-Pacific's rapid digital growth contrasts with uneven AI maturity across countries. Japan, South Korea, and Australia advance more cautiously due to regulatory, workforce, and corporate adoption factors. By January 2025, around half of individuals in Japan used AI regularly, compared with over 90% in India.

Rising competitiveness coincides with skills, data, and infrastructure barriers

Companies across payments, retail, and financial services increasingly rely on AI to strengthen competitiveness and efficiency. However, talent gaps, data governance challenges, and infrastructure constraints persist, especially in less-ready markets. By 2027, firms in Southeast Asia expect AI and GenAI to lower total costs by 7-9%.

Key Questions Answered

How did AI adoption evolve across Asia-Pacific economies between 2024 and 2025, and which markets led regional integration?

What major barriers have limited AI adoption across China in 2024?

How did AI integration impact E-Commerce seller operations, financial services, and cross-border payment ecosystems in Asia-Pacific in 2025?

Which cybersecurity, fraud, and data-privacy risks intensified across Asia-Pacific as AI use expanded in2025?

What governance models, national AI strategies, and regulatory frameworks are shaping AI development and responsible adoption across Asia-Pacific toward 2030?

Countries Covered

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

New Zealand

Hong Kong

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. AI Adoption Landscape & Regional Patterns

3.1. APAC: Adoption Benchmarks

3.1.1. Regional

3.1.2. Country Spotlights

3.2. Seller Segmentation & Barriers

3.2.1. Regional

3.2.2. Country Spotlights

4. Functional Use Cases & Economic Impact

4.1. E-Commerce Seller Operations

4.1.1. Regional

4.2. Payments & FinTech Use Cases

4.2.1. Regional

4.2.2. Country Spotlights

5. Risk Management, Trust & Security

5.1. Fraud & Threat Trends

5.1.1. Regional

5.1.2. Country Spotlights

5.2. Detection Tools & Risk Models

5.3. Trust & Readiness

5.3.1. Regional

5.3.2. Country Spotlights

5.4. Regulation & Compliance

5.4.1. Regional

5.4.2. Country Spotlights

6. Competitive Landscape & Strategic AI Movement

6.1. Market Scale & Activity

6.1.1. Regional

6.1.2. Country Spotlights

6.2. Strategic Moves by Key Players

6.2.1. Regional

6.2.2. Country Spotlights

7. AI Governance, Regulation & Innovation Enablers

7.1. Public & Private Sector AI Initiatives

7.1.1. Regional

7.1.2. Country Spotlights

7.2. AI Innovation Frameworks

7.2.1. Regional

7.2.2. Country Spotlights

Companies Featured

Darktrace

ThetaRay

Napier AI

Cowbell Cyber

Socure

Alloy

Sardine

Visa

Mastercard

Alipay

Alibaba

Taobao

Tmall

Moonshot AI

Zhipu AI

High-Flyer

Nvidia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hte0i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.