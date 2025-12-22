Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market to Experience Rapid Growth: Reaching $149.65 Billion by 2032 - Adoption of 6 GHz Spectrum by Enterprise Networks for Critical IoT Devices to Drive Demand

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-generation wireless advancements are reshaping enterprise infrastructure as organizations seek resilient, high-performance connectivity. The Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market offers decision-makers the tools to ensure operational continuity and meet complex digital transformation requirements.

Market Snapshot: Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Overview

The Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market is expanding rapidly, with projections indicating a rise from USD 33.65 billion in 2024 to USD 40.50 billion by 2025, and estimates reaching USD 149.65 billion by 2032. This growth reflects a notable CAGR of 20.50%, primarily driven by organizations upgrading their wireless networks in response to rising digital application use and increasing data volume.

Modern enterprises require scalable, secure wireless infrastructure capable of supporting diverse and demanding workloads. Industries making substantial technology investments are transitioning to advanced chipsets to improve network performance, facilitate secure operations, and support robust digital transformation strategies.

Scope & Segmentation: Strategic Investment Areas in the Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

This report delivers actionable intelligence for leaders assessing wireless chipset adoption, clarifying priority segments to strengthen enterprise connectivity. Decision-makers gain clarity on how segmentation addresses specific deployment, operational, and industry objectives across regions and technologies.

Application Areas: Automotive organizations implement advanced chipsets to support secure, reliable vehicle connectivity and enhance driver-assistance systems. In consumer electronics, manufacturers drive higher interactivity and seamless device experiences with updated wireless integration. Enterprises emphasize improved workforce mobility, while healthcare adopts secure, high-speed wireless for telemedicine and remote diagnostics. Industry operators deploy chipsets to enable robotics, automation, and smart manufacturing environments.

Commercial enterprises in sectors such as hospitality, offices, and retail seek enhanced connectivity to increase operational efficiency and elevate customer engagement. Industrial segments-including utilities and manufacturing-prioritize automation and resilient communications infrastructure. Residential users focus on smart technology integration and flexible, connected home environments. Chipset Technologies: Integrated combo chips provide straightforward deployment for rapid delivery and compatibility, while discrete chipsets offer a tailored approach in high-volume or specialized scenarios. System-on-chip solutions bring high-density integration, maximizing energy efficiency and aligning with sustainability targets.

Organizations maintain robust supply chains utilizing established resellers and digital platforms, ensuring prompt response to evolving logistical demands and market conditions. Regional Coverage: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific each offer unique opportunities and regulatory landscapes, guiding deployment strategies and technology adoption in response to local dynamics.

The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific each offer unique opportunities and regulatory landscapes, guiding deployment strategies and technology adoption in response to local dynamics. Company Profiles: The industry includes innovation-focused leaders such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. These companies exhibit diverse approaches to integration and product differentiation across the competitive landscape.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

The expanded wireless spectrum empowers businesses to scale connectivity, supporting data-rich operational environments where performance stability and capacity are critical.

Next-generation chipset architectures enhance automation and real-time data management, particularly in healthcare and manufacturing, strengthening capabilities for time-sensitive applications.

Collaborations between chipset vendors and device manufacturers improve compatibility, enabling tailored wireless infrastructure to address bespoke enterprise requirements.

Maintaining a flexible supply approach-leveraging diverse distribution channels-supports organizational agility in facing evolving international trade and supply scenarios.

Ongoing improvements in wireless security and system reliability support compliance and data protection needs for sectors operating under stringent regulatory requirements.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers executives with the insights needed to select wireless technology that fuels organizational transformation and sustainable growth.

Enables suppliers and buyers to navigate regulatory complexities and adapt business models with detailed regional and compliance perspectives.

Supports effective investment and operational planning as wireless connectivity evolves in speed, scale, and strategic relevance.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $149.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Surge in demand for Wi-Fi 7 chipsets optimized for multi-gigabit data throughput in dense public venues

Integration of advanced OFDMA and multi-user MIMO enhancements to support simultaneous high-bandwidth applications

Adoption of 6 GHz spectrum by enterprise networks to enable low-latency connectivity for critical IoT devices

Development of energy-efficient chipset architectures to extend battery life in mobile and IoT applications

Emergence of AI-driven adaptive beamforming techniques to improve signal reliability in complex environments

Strategic partnerships between chipset vendors and cloud providers to accelerate edge computing deployments

Certification focus on security enhancements such as WPA3-SAE to address evolving wireless threat vectors

Custom chipset solutions for automotive and industrial automation requiring ultra-reliable low-latency performance

The companies profiled in this Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset market report include:

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

MediaTek Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

