$BULLISH Targets a $5B Milestone: “Bullish Manifesto” Launches a Solana Meme Coin campaign to Flip a Public-market Benchmark

London, UK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Solana meme coin, $BULLISH, has launched with an unusually specific objective: flip a roughly $5B public-market benchmark by market cap, positioning the campaign as a community-led challenge to the traditional capital stack.





The launch is anchored by a narrative article titled “The Bullish Manifesto”, where the author argues a familiar pattern plays out in public markets: early capital and insiders often exit into strength, while late buyers arrive at peak hype and absorb the downside.

“The Bullish Manifesto”: the spark behind the campaign

In the manifesto, Patrick frames the motivation as a response to what he describes as an unfair liquidity dynamic, where larger players cash out at the top while retail is still buying.

That thesis led to a complete exit from the author’s position in the benchmark asset and a pivot into a public, real-time experiment with one goal:

“Demonstrate, in real time, that a meme coin version can outperform every traditional capital stack that came before it, starting by flipping a public-market benchmark valued at $5.6B market cap.”

Why this story is borrowing from the GameStop era

The $BULLISH narrative intentionally taps into the psychology that powered the meme-stock era: collective belief, coordination, and refusal to back down.

The blueprint is recognizable. During the GameStop short squeeze, retail conviction turned a heavily shorted equity into a global market event, forcing traditional players to react in public. The cultural symbol of that moment was Roaring Kitty, who helped pull mainstream attention toward an imbalance retail believed institutions had created.

The campaign’s message is clear: sometimes the “impossible” only looks impossible until enough people decide it isn’t.

The scoreboard: a $5B benchmark vs a $20M meme coin

At the time of writing (per the project’s own positioning):

The public-market benchmark sits around $5B

$BULLISH sits around $20M

The campaign frames the gap as the entire point: a meme coin doesn’t need a traditional capital stack to compete on the same scoreboard if it can sustain attention, liquidity, and community momentum long enough.

The implied upside is massive if the thesis plays out. The implied risk is also obvious: meme coins are reflexive assets and can move violently in both directions.

What $BULLISH says it is building

The project is not pitching a complex roadmap or a technical protocol narrative. It is pitching a mission, a ticker people remember, and a community identity built around one instruction: Stay bullish.

Where the campaign lives

Contract address (Solana): C2omVhcvt3DDY77S2KZzawFJQeETZofgZ4eNWWkXpump

About Bullish Degen

Bullish Degen ($BULLISH) is a Solana-based meme token positioned as a culture-first movement built on resilience, community, and unshakable optimism. The brand leans into a simple mission: keep the energy bullish, keep building, and keep showing up, even when markets get ugly. Bullish Degen focuses on community identity through visual culture, official merchandise, and interactive tooling like its PFP generator, all hosted on Bullish Degen . The project’s rallying cry is direct and meme-native: “You’re not bullish enough.” For real-time updates and announcements, follow X .

