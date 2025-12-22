VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief –

The market has realized that AI is not just code. It is physics.

The explosive rise of Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) confirms that capital is rotating from software to the hard infrastructure required to run it. But power is only one layer of the stack.

To build the economy of 2025, you need more than nuclear reactors. You need the materials to build the grid, the encryption to secure it, and the biological upgrades to sustain the human workforce running it.

The smart money is building the "Resilience Stack."

These 5 companies represent the physical, digital, and biological infrastructure of the new economy.

THE BIOLOGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

While the market obsesses over upgrading the energy grid, Avant is upgrading the biological operating system. A 21st-century economy cannot function with a workforce collapsing under chronic disease.

In November, the company executed a hard pivot into regenerative medicine by forming Insulinova, a Joint Venture designed to restore insulin production using encapsulated cell technology. This is not disease management. This is functional restoration for a condition affecting 537 million people globally.

Two weeks later, on November 18, Avant secured an exclusive license for Klotho-producing cells. Klotho is the longevity protein that declines with age and correlates directly with organ deterioration and mortality risk.

By controlling the rights to manufacture and deliver this protein via their Cell-in-a-Box platform, Avant has entered the life extension market. Not through supplements or lifestyle coaching. Through regenerative cellular medicine.

The thesis is simple: The most critical infrastructure is not the server farm. It is the human operator. As AI scales, the biological bottleneck becomes acute. Avant is positioning as the infrastructure play for human longevity.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

The human machine requires fuel. That fuel requires power. And power has become the constraint that determines which nations dominate the next century.

THE POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) is the signal that energy is the new gold.

Backed by Sam Altman, this nuclear fission startup has captured the market's imagination, rallying roughly 300% year-to-date on a single premise: AI needs baseload power. Wind and solar are intermittent. Data centers are constant.

The math is brutal. A single ChatGPT query consumes 10x the electricity of a Google search. Scale that to billions of daily interactions and the grid fractures. Traditional energy sources cannot close the gap.

The strategic vision extends beyond baseload electricity. On November 14, the company announced its proposed acquisition of Atomic Alchemy, a U.S.-based radioisotope production company, for $25 million in stock. This diversifies Oklo's revenue model from pure energy generation into critical materials supply for cancer treatment, diagnostic imaging, and defense applications.

Oklo represents the "Hardware Supercycle." Investors are no longer paying for the algorithm. They are paying for the electron. This is the anchor tenant of the Resilience Stack. If you cannot power the machine, the code is worthless.

The volatility in OKLO is not weakness. It is validation. The market is repricing the entire energy sector around a single fact: nuclear is the only solution that scales without carbon emissions or weather dependency.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Oklo Inc. at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/OKLO/

Power demands infrastructure. Infrastructure demands materials. The electrified economy cannot function without the industrial metals that conduct, transmit, and store energy.

THE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN) holds the physical keys to the electrified economy.

You cannot build an Oklo reactor, a solar farm, or a transmission grid without Silver. It is the most conductive metal on earth. No substitutes exist at scale. Demand is accelerating. Supply is inelastic.

Rush Gold is positioning to feed this demand from Nevada, the world's premier mining jurisdiction. The market views Rush as a generic gold explorer. The data tells a different story. This is a high-grade silver play masquerading as a gold development thesis.

On December 16, the company announced the completion of Phase 1 geologic reconnaissance at its Legal Tender and Skylight properties. Field crews collected 124 rock samples and acquired WorldView-3 satellite imagery to map the structural corridors.

The goal is to verify historical high-grade silver values that have reached 1,875 grams per tonne silver. These are not trace anomalies. These are economic intercepts in a district with proven production history.

The asset sits in the Republic Mining District, a region with existing infrastructure and established mineralization. Rush is not discovering. It is validating known resources in a jurisdiction where capital expenditure and permitting timelines favor rapid development.

In a world desperate for conductivity, Rush Gold offers strategic inventory in a safe harbor. The valuation disconnect is stark. The asset is real. The catalyst is live.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Rush Gold Corp. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/30/the-nevada-gold-story-hiding-in-plain-sight/

Physical assets power the economy. Digital systems manage it. But management requires security. And legacy encryption is approaching obsolescence at an accelerating pace.

THE DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) is the lock on the grid.

If you digitize the power supply, you create a target. State actors are already probing Western infrastructure. The threat is not hypothetical. It is operational.

Bad actors are harvesting encrypted data now, waiting for quantum computers to break the RSA keys later. This is called "Store Now, Decrypt Later." Legacy encryption has a shelf life measured in years, not decades.

QSE provides the shield. The company deploys post-quantum cryptographic algorithms that remain secure even against machines that do not yet exist.

In December, the company signed a strategic partnership to enter the Indonesian market—Southeast Asia's largest digital economy. The deal with NUSA Networks positions QSE's quantum-resilient algorithms directly into government and financial sectors.

This validates that QSE is not just a concept. It is export-grade defense technology ready to secure the critical infrastructure of G20 nations. The rebrand from Scope Technologies to QSE is complete. The product launches are live. The market entry is expanding.

In a world where nuclear grids, financial systems, and government communications depend on encryption that will soon be obsolete, QSE offers physics-grade security. The encryption is not harder to break. It is impossible to break.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for QSE at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

Security protects the system. But the system requires raw materials to exist. You cannot build reactors, batteries, or industrial facilities without the chemical backbone of modern manufacturing.

THE SUPPLY CHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQB: ARSMF) is solving the material bottleneck.

You cannot build the factories, the reactors, or the batteries without Fluorspar. It is the chemical backbone of steel and aluminum production. The United States imports 100% of it. Ares is fixing that.

The company is advancing the Lost Sheep Mine in Utah—the only permitted fluorspar mine in the country. This is not exploration. This is extraction imminent.

In early December, the company issued a construction update confirming underground infrastructure is complete. The mine is transitioning from development to production. Ventilation systems are operational. Drilling equipment is mobilized. The timeline to first ore is measured in quarters, not years.

The macro backdrop is accelerating. The U.S. government has designated fluorspar as a critical mineral essential to national security. Domestic supply chains are not optional. They are mandatory.

Ares holds the only near-term solution. The Lost Sheep deposit contains high-grade fluorspar in a stable jurisdiction with established infrastructure and regulatory clarity.

This is supply chain sovereignty. Ares is bringing the raw materials of industry back to American soil. The disconnect between current valuation and strategic criticality is the arbitrage.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Ares Strategic Mining at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/29/this-company-is-bringing-essential-mining-back-to-the-u-s-fueled-by-government-action/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that Avant Technologies Inc., Rush Gold Corp., QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and Ares Strategic Mining Inc. are or have directly/indirectly been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). MIQ has not been paid for the mention of Oklo Inc. nor do we own any shares of Oklo Inc. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc., Rush Gold Corp., QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and Ares Strategic Mining Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of these companies at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Avant Technologies Inc. Regarding Avant Technologies Inc., Rush Gold Corp., QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and Ares Strategic Mining Inc., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers' designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.