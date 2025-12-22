Jason Kelce Invests in New Jersey Cult-Favorite Hank Sauce, Bringing Flavor to More U.S. Households

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hank Sauce, a New Jersey-based hot sauce maker with Jersey Shore roots, today announced a strategic equity investment from former NFL player, podcaster, and investor Jason Kelce. The new investment and partnership with Kelce’s Winnie Capital will accelerate national expansion and increase Hank Sauce’s visibility and reach in new markets across the country.

Hank Sauce has been delighting taste buds, dinner tables, and recipes since 2011. Born as a college project built around co-founder and chef Brian “Hank” Ruxton’s personal recipe, the sauce was first made in a garage before moving into the brand’s flagship restaurant, where every bottle was handcrafted and hand-bottled for more than six years. Fueled by word of mouth and a growing demand for flavor-forward, approachable heat, Hank Sauce eventually expanded into its wholly owned 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Millville, New Jersey, and is now sold in more than 5,000 stores nationwide.

“I’m a longtime fan and consumer of Hank Sauce products. As someone who has spent time in the South Jersey area for the past 14 years, I’ve gotten to know the people who built the brand and see the awesomeness that exudes from behind and within its bottles,” said Jason Kelce. “When an opportunity arose to be a part of this thing, and help let folks know what makes this brand and product so fantastic for any of your culinary or flavor-adding endeavors, I couldn’t jump on board fast enough. Where it’s made, who’s behind it, how it came about, and what it tastes like, has made this one of the easiest brands to partner with. I can’t wait to see where we take it!”

Hot sauce is a $2.9 billion category within the $33.4 billion seasonings, sauces, and condiments market. Hank Sauce can be used as an everyday condiment, mixed into other sauces, spreads and recipes, or as a binder or flavor booster.

“Trying Hank’s recipe in college completely changed my mind about hot sauce,” said Matt Pittaluga, co-founder of Hank Sauce. “After watching friends react to it for the first time, we realized there was a real opportunity for mild sauces that enhance food instead of overpowering it. We’ve poured our lives into building this brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Jason on board—not just as a partner and ambassador, but as a genuine fan long before this partnership.”

As part of the partnership, Kelce will collaborate with Hank Sauce on original content and ongoing brand strategy and awareness initiatives.

About Hank Sauce

Hank Sauce was founded in 2011 by college roommates as "a hot sauce for people who don't like hot sauce." Using a wide variety of carefully selected ingredients, the brand produces multiple seasonal sauces alongside the signature Core Four, all manufactured in its wholly owned 10,000-square-foot facility in Millville, New Jersey. Hank Sauce is sold in more than 5,000 stores nationwide, including Publix, GIANT, ACME, ShopRite, Sprouts, Bass Pro Shops, ACE Hardware, and hanksauce.com. Hank Sauce remains family-owned and operated.

About Winnie Capital

Winnie Capital is a private family office supporting the business and philanthropic activities of Jason and Kylie Kelce. The Winnie portfolio includes diverse investments and partnerships across media, athletics, consumer packaged goods, apparel, real estate, agriculture, and technology.

