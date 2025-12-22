MAIV Launches Its Onchain Investment Platform, Expanding Access to Institutional Grade Private Markets

BERLIN, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIV , a web3 company opening access to commercial finance opportunities, has officially launched the MAIV Investment Platform , marking a major milestone in its mission to transform access to commercial finance, bluechip liquidity opportunities with APYs ranging from 2 to upwards of 15 percent, through blockchain technology. The platform is now live, with core functionality including staking and membership access available to users globally.

The MAIV Investment Platform is designed to bridge real world commercial finance and onchain capital, enabling broader participation in asset-backed private market opportunities that have historically been limited to banks, funds, and high net worth investors. MAIV brings institutional grade investments onchain through legally structured, tokenized contracts that represent participation in real commercial transactions, such as commercial real estate redevelopment opportunities in the U.S. markets.

Nicolas Taggart, CEO and Founder of MAIV, says:

“The launch of the MAIV Investment Platform marks the foundation of a new onchain private capital market. Our focus is on building compliant infrastructure that enables real world commercial finance to be accessed more efficiently and transparently, without sacrificing institutional standards.”

MAIV is not another speculative digital asset yield platform. It is built to support compliant, long term capital formation with a strong emphasis on legal clarity, real economic activity, and sustainable returns. Blockchain technology is used to improve transparency, efficiency, and global accessibility, while maintaining a strict focus on real world assets.

Following launch, MAIV will focus on working closely with its traditional finance and commercial partners to structure high quality commercial investment opportunities, and advance its cross border capital solutions through its dedicated product, Flow.

About MAIV - MAIV is a blockchain based investment platform focused on bringing real world, asset backed private market opportunities onchain. By combining legally structured investment vehicles with blockchain infrastructure, MAIV aims to improve access, transparency, and efficiency in commercial finance. The platform is designed to support compliant, long term capital formation and connect global investors with institutional grade opportunities previously limited to traditional financial institutions and high net worth investors. Learn more at www.maiv.io .

Media contacts :

MAIV

Simon Moser

Head of Communications

press@maiv.io

