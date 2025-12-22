BexBack Launches 100x Leverage Crypto Futures Trading With No KYC and Deposit Bonus





SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies continue to experience heightened volatility, traders are increasingly shifting away from passive spot holding strategies. In uncertain market conditions, futures trading with high leverage has become a preferred approach for experienced investors seeking short-term opportunities.

Against this backdrop, BexBack is strengthening its position in the derivatives market by offering one of the most competitive trading environments available today. The platform combines 100x leverage, No KYC access, a 100% deposit bonus, and a $50 welcome bonus, helping traders maximize flexibility and capital efficiency in volatile markets.

Why 100x Leverage Matters in a Volatile Market

High-leverage futures trading allows traders to respond quickly to price movements while deploying less upfront capital. Key advantages include:

Amplified Market Exposure

Control larger positions with smaller capital allocations.





Control larger positions with smaller capital allocations. Lower Entry Barriers

Participate in high-value trades without large initial investments.





Participate in high-value trades without large initial investments. Two-Way Profit Potential

Capture opportunities in both rising and falling markets.





Capture opportunities in both rising and falling markets. Improved Capital Efficiency

Allocate funds more strategically across multiple positions.





In fast-moving markets, leverage provides traders with the tools needed to act decisively rather than waiting for long-term price appreciation.

How 100x Leverage Works on BexBack

Leverage enables traders to open positions significantly larger than their deposited capital. For example:

If Bitcoin is trading at $100,000 , opening a 1 BTC position with 100x leverage provides exposure equivalent to 100 BTC .





, opening a provides exposure equivalent to . A price increase to $105,000 would result in a return equivalent to 5 BTC, representing a 500% gain on margin.





When combined with BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus, traders can further increase margin availability, allowing for larger positions and enhanced risk flexibility.

Note: Leverage can amplify both gains and losses. Proper risk management is essential.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Supports Traders





BexBack’s deposit bonus is designed to enhance trading potential rather than encourage reckless risk. While the bonus itself is not withdrawable, it can be used as trading margin to:

Open larger positions





Increase capital efficiency





Reduce liquidation risk during market fluctuations







This structure provides traders with additional room to manage positions more effectively.

About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering futures trading with up to 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and 50+ major digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, BexBack operates internationally with a strong focus on user accessibility, execution speed, and privacy.

The platform supports users across the United States, Canada, and Europe, offers zero deposit fees, and provides 24/7 multilingual customer support. BexBack also operates in compliance with regulatory standards, including holding a U.S. MSB license.

Why Traders Choose BexBack





No KYC Required – Start trading instantly without identity verification





– Start trading instantly without identity verification 100% Deposit Bonus – Double your available trading margin





– Double your available trading margin 100x Leverage – Maximize capital efficiency





– Maximize capital efficiency $50 Welcome Bonus – Available after qualifying deposit and trade





– Available after qualifying deposit and trade Demo Account – Practice with virtual funds before going live





– Practice with virtual funds before going live Zero Spread, No Slippage – Fast and precise order execution





– Fast and precise order execution Web & Mobile Trading – Trade anytime, anywhere





– Trade anytime, anywhere Affiliate Program – Earn up to 50% commission





Start Trading Today



For new users, deposit more than 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT and complete a trade to receive the $50 welcome bonus within 24 hours. Combined with 100x leverage and a 100% deposit bonus, BexBack offers traders a powerful entry point into crypto futures trading.

Sign up on BexBack today — trade without KYC, unlock 100x leverage, and double your trading power.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/869f2d5a-27b9-4b3c-a8c3-55565fc79d6a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ad6e3bc-ea04-4116-b43c-fb4760d69a22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04a4cc9e-b021-4148-a397-469f6fc9f33f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66fe3e00-92a2-4ab8-9695-d9ea4129d8c0