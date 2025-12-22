Clark Construction Hosts High School Educators and Students for “Crafting Futures” at Capital One Arena

McLean, VA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 8, 2025, Clark Construction Group, in partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), hosted the 2nd annual Crafting Futures, a skilled trades event for local high school students and educators to learn more about the pathway to in-demand careers in the skilled trades, including masonry, welding, plumbing, electrical, and more.

As the U.S. faces a labor shortage in the construction sector, Clark Construction brings together career counselors, STEM teachers, and technical education advisors to empower them with tools and resources that will guide emerging high school graduates seeking alternatives to a four-year college degree.

Over the next decade, 2.6 million skilled workers (more than 30% of the current workforce) are set to retire, leaving a projected shortfall of 7.7 million skilled professionals for a $2 trillion a year industry. This issue collides with growing skepticism of traditional four-year degrees, which now cost an average of $38,000 annually, causing one-third of students to question the value of their debt.

Crafting Futures connected more than 200 students and educators from 47 high schools across the DMV with more than 20 local trade contractors, community colleges, and industry organizations. Students participated in hands-on trade workshops while educators received a behind-the-scenes tour of the work Clark Construction is leading at Capital One Arena to upgrade and modernize the venue.

The event also provided information about technical training and certification pathways, and featured discussions with industry leaders and educators to promote career opportunities that offer life-sustaining wages without college debt.

Participating local trade contractors and community and workforce organizations included:

ABC Metro Washington CraftMasters Academy

American Iron Works

Baltimore-DC Metro Building Trades Council

C3M Power Systems

Clark Concrete

Clark Foundations

Clark Logistics

Clark Water

Construction Trades Workforce Initiative

DC Federal City Council

District of Columbia Department of Employment Services

Dynamic Contracting

ECA

Emerald Ironworks

ISEC

The Justin Company

Milwaukee Tool

Montgomery College

Northern Virginia Community College

Precision Wall Tech

Perlectric

Shapiro & Duncan

W.E. Bowers

